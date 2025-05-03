Champions League qualification: Who is most likely to win race and how many spots will Premier League teams have?

The race for Champions League qualification is more competitive than ever with five Premier League teams guaranteed qualification, but who will make the cut?

The race for the top five is tight, with only four points separating Manchester City in third and Aston Villa in seventh following Villa's 1-0 home win over Fulham on Saturday.

Opta's supercomputer has run the numbers on each team's chances, so who do they expect to get over the line?

Premier League winners Liverpool have already guaranteed Champions League football, while Opta put Arsenal's prospects at 99.9 per cent.

Man City - who have a favourable run-in - now have a 98 per cent chance of making those Champions League spots.

Newcastle's chances remain at 82 per cent of making the top five ahead of their trip to Brighton on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United Sunday 4th May 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Chelsea occupy the fifth and final Champions League qualification spot, but their 49 per cent chance is lower than sixth-placed Nottingham Forest's 53 per cent, which dropped from 75 per cent after Thursday's 2-0 home loss to Brentford.

Chelsea go to Forest on the final day of the season.

Chelsea

Liverpool Sunday 4th May 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Aston Villa's prospects, though, are growing in the eyes of the supercomputer. They are given a 20 per cent chance of making the top five, having previously sat at 12 per cent.

Who plays who in the final weeks?

The run-in sees two games between Champions League hopefuls as Chelsea go to Newcastle on May 11, before Forest host Chelsea on the final day of the season.

And on top of that, there is likely to be a SIXTH Premier League team in the Champions League next season, after Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United convincingly won their Europa League semi-final first legs.

Should Tottenham and Manchester United both reach the final in Bilbao, one of them will directly qualify for the Champions League, despite finishing in the bottom half of the table.

May 10: Southampton vs Man City, kick-off 4pm

May 20: Man City vs Bournemouth, kick-off 7pm

May 25: Fulham vs Man City, kick-off 4pm

Monday: Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 11: Nottingham Forest vs Leicester, kick-off 2.15pm, live on Sky Sports

May 18: West Ham vs Nottingham Forest, kick-off 2.15pm

May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 4pm

Sunday: Brighton vs Newcastle, kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports

May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

May 18: Arsenal vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

May 25: Newcastle vs Everton, kick-off 4pm

Sunday: Chelsea vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 11: Newcastle vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

May 16: Chelsea vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

May 25: Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea, kick-off 4pm

May 10: Bournemouth vs Aston Villa, kick-off 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports

May 18: Aston Villa vs Spurs, kick-off 2.15pm

May 25: Man United vs Aston Villa, kick-off 4pm