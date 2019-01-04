Peter Kenyon to resume talks with Mike Ashley about Newcastle United takeover

Peter Kenyon has written to Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Peter Kenyon is set to resume talks with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley about a possible takeover later this month.

Kenyon, who is leading a consortium hoping to buy the Premier League club, has written to the Newcastle owner saying he is committed to completing a deal as soon as possible.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive writes in the letter: "I would like to personally assure you that I am committed to conclude our deal as soon as possible."

Ashley is coming under increasing pressure to sell, with eight supporters' groups writing a joint letter this week imploring him to conclude any deal swiftly or invest transfer funds in the January window.

The fans are fearful of relegation to the Sky Bet Championship, having seen their team slip to 15th in the Premier League, just two points clear of the relegation zone.

Ashley spoke to Sky News last month and in an exclusive interview said he wanted to sell the club before the end of the January transfer window.

Having put together three wins in a row in November, Newcastle have only won one of their last eight games and face a trip to Chelsea when the Premier League resumes on January 12.