Steve Bruce: Rafa Benitez's Newcastle exit left many disappointed

Steve Bruce says the manner of Rafa Benitez's exit left many at the club "disappointed", but believes it's time for everyone to get behind the side.

A 1-0 defeat at St James' Park to Arsenal last Sunday opened a 2019/20 Premier League campaign which was beset by pre-season problems with the departure of popular manager Rafa Benitez over the summer.

However, Bruce believes it is time everyone draws a line over the issues and gets behind the team as they go in search of their first points of the season at Norwich City this weekend.

"Rafa (Benitez) was a very experienced and good manager for the club," he said. "A lot of people are disappointed by the way he left but it's time to get behind the team.

"He's gone to China now though and it's time to move on and get right behind the team because the club needs that valuable support."

Bruce urges patience

Bruce is aware how positive results on the pitch will also help to alleviate the situation, but simultaneously urged patience as both he and the team find their feet.

The 58-year-old is less than a month into the job and, as well as being without a number of key players through injury, believes the late transfer window signings need time to adjust to the rigours of Premier League football.

"Of course it's vitally important we can get a few results, it helps to take the pressure away," Bruce said. "But it's only been a month and there's still a lot to do.

"We've got one or two injuries (Dwight Gayle, Christian Atsu) and it's frustrating for the club that we are carrying four or five at the moment.

"We've got an opportunity again tomorrow, then we've got Spurs away next week. However way you look at it, it's a difficult start but that's the nature of the Premier League and that's why it's the best league in the world.

"Every manager wants a decent start, but I do believe we will get better as we go along.

"We've bought four or five players who only came in last week and need to settle down and get used to the PL but of course a nice positive result will settle everyone down."

