Steve Bruce: Newcastle's strikers will shape season

Record signing Joelinton will lead the line for Newcastle this season

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says the club's strikers will dictate their season as they look to play "on the front foot".

Bruce has been active in the transfer market in his short time in charge of Newcastle, bringing in three forwards ahead of the new season.

After losing last season's top-scorers in Ayoze Perez and Solomon Rondon, the club brought in Allan Saint-Maximin from Nice, Joelinton on a club-record transfer for £40m, and Andy Carroll returned after leaving eight-and-a-half years ago.

Andy Carroll rejoined Newcastle on a free transfer on Deadline Day

Bruce admitted his side will have to improve on the 42 Premier League goals they scored last season, saying: "I've always said that you're only ever as good as your strikers.

"You can defend as much as you want, but if you've got someone at the top end of the pitch that scores, you're always in the game.

"We have to cause the other teams a threat, we have that threat now.

"A team of mine will always try to play on the front foot if we can and try to score a goal."

Despite fan protests against owner Mike Ashley, Newcastle spent £65m this summer, including the £5m addition of Emil Krafth from French club Amiens.

Newcastle vs Arsenal Live on

Bruce says he is pleased with the club's business during the transfer window and suggested Krafth could make his debut on Sunday.

He added: "I couldn't be any more delighted with what we've brought in. We've brought in some very good players who I'm sure the supporters will enjoy watching.

"Krafth brings us that experience and know-how as any team needs. He is a fully-fledged Sweden international."

Newcastle face a tough opening fixture against Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, although the north London club will be missing Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac over security issues.

