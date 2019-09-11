Sam Allardyce believes Steve Bruce fits Newcastle better than he does

0:46 Sam Allardyce insists he is in no rush to return to management but is open to the right offer, while believing Newcastle got the right man in Steve Bruce Sam Allardyce insists he is in no rush to return to management but is open to the right offer, while believing Newcastle got the right man in Steve Bruce

Sam Allardyce believes Steve Bruce is a better fit at Newcastle than he would have been, but insisted he was "chuffed" by the club's interest in him.

Allardyce revealed back in June that he was initially under consideration to replace Rafael Benitez at St James' Park but says he rejected the chance to return to the role, which he previously held between 2007 and 2008.

Steve Bruce was eventually appointed as Newcastle's new manager and Allardyce believes the Magpies went for the right man.

Steve Bruce was the man Newcastle chose to succeed Rafael Benitez

"Newcastle wasn't for me," Allardyce told Sky Sports. "I was very chuffed that Mike [Ashley] considered me again but I felt that Brucey was a better fit than me and good luck to him.

"It is his dream move to manage his home town club and I wish him well. It was the only thing that came up this summer."

2:53 Highlights from Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Watford in the Premier League Highlights from Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Watford in the Premier League

Allardyce has been out of work since leaving Everton at the end of last season and, while insisting he is in no rush to get back into management and enjoying his work as a pundit, the former England manager is open to offers.

"You never know [when he will be back]," Allardyce added. "It didn't happen last season which was my first year out of professional football for the first time since I was 15.

"It was a bit strange just watching all the games but I found it to be very interesting in seeing how I feel about the game and how I would feel about what I would do if I got back in - you have plenty of time to get ready if you do want to get back into the game."