Steve Bruce wants Newcastle response against Manchester United

0:37 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says there is no better fixture for his players to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat than at home to Manchester United live on Sky Sports Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says there is no better fixture for his players to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat than at home to Manchester United live on Sky Sports

Steve Bruce admits Newcastle had their "backsides kicked" by Leicester but says playing in front of a full house against Manchester United on Sunday could be the perfect way to bounce back.

The Magpies were thrashed 5-0 at the King Power last weekend, collapsing after Isaac Hayden's second-half red card, with the result leaving them 19th in the Premier League table.

Newcastle, who sprung a surprise victory at Tottenham earlier in the season following a similarly limp display at Norwich, will hope for another response when they welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to St James' Park, live on Sky Sports.

Newcastle vs Man Utd Live on

Manchester United are also in poor form having have made their worst start to a Premier League season after seven games since 1989.

Bruce was at the heart of that United side 30 years ago, and thinks it is "a wonderful time to play them".

"Whoever we are playing, it is about what we do. Especially after last week," he said.

Newcastle capitulated against Leicester after Isaac Hayden was sent off

"They might not be the Man United of the past but they've still got some very good players. We are going to have to be at our best and a lot better than we were last week.

"I am hoping we show a response to the supporters because we let everyone down last week.

"It is a wonderful time to play them because it will be a full house, live on the TV. If ever we needed to bounce back against anybody, what better way than against them."

Bruce resilient despite mud throwing

1:43 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says his players should be angry and want to respond well to their 5-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says his players should be angry and want to respond well to their 5-0 Premier League defeat at Leicester.

Bruce has urged his players to show "a certain degree of pride" about themselves after their heavy defeat at Leicester and is not fazed by the added scrutiny that he has faced personally in the last week.

"There should be a few words when you get as badly as we did," Bruce said. "What we have to do is respond and look to the next game to erase it.

"Enough has been said on it, we were very disappointed. We had our backsides kicked.

Bruce remains determined to turn things around despite their poor start to the season

"Mud has been thrown my way since I walked through the door, that's not going to change. The only thing that can change it for me is results.

"I'm determined, if I possibly can, to turn it around and take the club forward. That has been my remit since I arrived.

"I'm a resilient so and so. You wouldn't be human if it didn't affect you in some sort of way but you try and get on with your job as best you can.

"These days you don't get the time that you would like to get, you have to get results instantly.

"The flack always stops with me at the top of the tree but that's the way the job is."

How to watch Premier League highlights

This season you can watch Premier League highlights just after the full-time whistle for free and without being a Sky Sports subscriber.

We'll bring you highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app at full-time or from 5.15pm on Saturday afternoons.

You'll also be able to watch In-game goals from Sky Live games on Twitter and catch Premier League highlights on our Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.