Newcastle takeover: No Premier League time frame for decision

The Premier League is not working to any specific time frame over the proposed takeover at Newcastle United, the league's chief executive Richard Masters has told Sky Sports News.

Newcastle's proposed takeover, led by Prince Mohamed bin Salman, is currently awaiting the outcome of the Premier League's owners and directors' test after a £300m deal with current owner Mike Ashley was agreed last month.

But Masters says nothing should be read into the time taken for a decision to be reached, insisting the Premier League is simply examining the detail of the proposal.

"I don't think timing is an issue here," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't think that we have any specific views about when these things need to be done by.

"What we need to ensure is that all the processes are followed properly and when the decision is made, it's the right one."

Newcastle United's potential takeover has come under scrutiny due to links with an illegal TV streaming service

Earlier this month, the Premier League refused to comment on reports suggesting further paperwork has been sent linking Newcastle's Saudi-backed consortium with an illegal TV streaming service.

Masters, who was speaking to Sky Sports News the day after the Premier League announced its intention to resume on June 17, refused to be drawn on any discussions that are being had about the proposed takeover.

"I can't get into it," he said.

1:00 Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson asks Premier League chief executive Richard Masters when clubs in the competition might be able to operate in a transfer window once again Sky Sports News chief reporter Bryan Swanson asks Premier League chief executive Richard Masters when clubs in the competition might be able to operate in a transfer window once again

"The takeover of football clubs is... an entirely confidential process so I can't say anything about it and can't say anything to prejudice those discussions."

Masters could not confirm whether a decision has been made or whether the takeover is in doubt. "I can't go into any details about it," he added.

2:59 Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has underlined his credentials as the right man to manage the Magpies, should the club's proposed takeover be completed Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has underlined his credentials as the right man to manage the Magpies, should the club's proposed takeover be completed

Newcastle have been linked with moves for a number of high-profile players in the weeks since Ashley agreed to sell the club, with a growing expectation the club will challenge for a Champions League place in coming seasons if the takeover goes ahead.

2:34 Keith Downie reports for Sky Sports News as Danny Rose returns to training with Newcastle after previously criticising the Premier League's plan to restart the season Keith Downie reports for Sky Sports News as Danny Rose returns to training with Newcastle after previously criticising the Premier League's plan to restart the season

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is also said to be a target for the club's prospective new owners. Current manager Steve Bruce hopes the takeover gets the green light from the Premier League and hopes he will be given an opportunity to try and fulfil the new owners' ambitions.

"If it's good for Newcastle, and the club are going to try to compete with these teams, (the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City), to be part of it would be great," Bruce told Sky Sports News.

"I would love to see it and I'd love to be part of it. I hope it's where it goes, but in the meantime I'll just crack on, wait, roll my sleeves up, and get on with trying to get some results to try and get the club going forward.

"If that happens for Newcastle in the future, then great - I'd be delighted."