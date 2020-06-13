Allan Saint-Maximin scores as Newcastle beat Hull ahead of Premier League restart

0:31 Florian Lejeune and Allan Saint-Maximin scored as Newcastle beat Hull 2-0 in a friendly at St James' Park (pictures courtesy of Newcastle FC) Florian Lejeune and Allan Saint-Maximin scored as Newcastle beat Hull 2-0 in a friendly at St James' Park (pictures courtesy of Newcastle FC)

Allan Saint-Maximin scored as Newcastle beat Hull 2-0 on Saturday in preparation for the Premier League's return.

Goals from Florian Lejeune and Saint-Maximin in a friendly match at St James' Park gave Newcastle their second victory over Championship opposition in just four days, following Tuesday's 3-2 win against Middlesbrough.

Lejeune opened the scoring in the first half, heading home Jonjo Shelvey's accurate cross from a free-kick.

Newcastle vs Sheff Utd Live on

Saint-Maximin doubled the lead just before the break, picking up a loose ball in the box and side-footing it beyond Hull goalkeeper George Long.

Newcastle resume their Premier League season at home to Sheffield United on June 21, live on Sky Sports.

Steve Bruce's side are currently 13th in the Premier League table and are eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Steve Bruce's side are 13th in the Premier League table with nine matches to play

As well as league commitments, Newcastle are in the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 2006.

Their quarter-final tie against Manchester City will take place on June 27/28, with the semi-finals and final scheduled on July 18/19 and August 1 respectively.

Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin recently spoke to Sky Sports' Adam Bate

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Allan Saint-Maximin tells Adam Bate about his love of dribbling, the challenge of adding goals to his game, and why he is loving life at Newcastle...

"I started playing football alone by myself in my house," says Saint-Maximin. "That is when my parents realised that I loved football. I took the ball everywhere and I dribbled everywhere. Even when I went to church I would go with my ball.

"Just me and the ball."

Newcastle supporters will not be too surprised by their winger's first memories of life with the football. Saint-Maximin, an £18m signing from Nice last summer, has already earned a reputation as the team's star soloist. The Frenchman is a dribbling phenomenon.

READ MORE HERE

64 live games on Sky Sports from provisional restart date of June 17

25 games to be made freely available

New Sky Sports digital innovations also planned to enhance fan experience

The Premier League 2019/20 season will provisionally restart on Wednesday June 17 and Sky, the UK's leading football broadcaster, will make 25 games available 'free to air' - including Everton vs Liverpool on the first full weekend back - for everyone in the UK to enjoy.

1:00 There is nothing in sport like a comeback #IAmSport There is nothing in sport like a comeback #IAmSport

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports will also launch a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.