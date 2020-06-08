Newcastle: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Newcastle in for the season restart?

Ahead of the top flight's big return this month, we run the rule over Steve Bruce's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

Newcastle will resume action with a home game against high-flying Sheffield United - a side they beat at Bramall Lane earlier in the season.

Fixtures against Manchester City and Tottenham loom, while the Magpies are due to finish the delayed campaign against Liverpool, but the average position of their remaining opponents is in fact 11.4; they have five of the bottom six left to play.

Sunday June 21

Newcastle vs Sheffield United

Wednesday June 24

Newcastle vs Aston Villa

Kick-Off: 6pm

Wednesday July 1

Bournemouth vs Newcastle

Kick-Off: 2pm; Live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Newcastle vs West Ham

Man City vs Newcastle

Watford vs Newcastle

Newcastle vs Tottenham

Brighton vs Newcastle

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Where can they finish?

Newcastle have an eight-point cushion above the relegation and after a topsy-turvy season, fans may be cheered to hear that modelling by Experimental361 for Sky Sports gives them only a 1.5% chance of the drop.

Might Steve Bruce be looking for a late-season flourish to squeeze into the top 10? That's deemed an improbable 6 per cent likelihood, with a 14-placed finish calculated as a 26 per cent probability.

Any other commitments?

Newcastle are in the last eight of the FA Cup for the first time since 2006.

Their quarter-final tie against Manchester City will take place on June 27/28, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled on July 18/19 and August 1 respectively.

What about the takeover?

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Still no news, to the dismay of Newcastle supporters desperate for regime change.

The proposed takeover, led by Prince Mohamed bin Salman, is currently still awaiting the outcome of the Premier League's owners and directors' test after a £300m deal with current owner Mike Ashley was agreed in April.

The Premier League has refused to comment on reports suggesting paperwork has been sent linking the Saudi-backed consortium with an illegal TV streaming service.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports last month he was working to no specific timeline, saying: "I don't think that we have any specific views about when these things need to be done by. What we need to ensure is that all the processes are followed properly and when the decision is made, it's the right one."

The protracted process and lengthy wait for a decision continues to hang heavy over the Toon Army.

Is everyone fit and available?

Andy Carroll was instrumental in a shock victory at Sheffield United and could be deployed against the Blades

Paul Dummett is fit again after suffering a hamstring injury at the beginning of the year. The defender was left out of the Toon's 25-man squad for the second half of the campaign but could yet feature again this term if the Premier League allows clubs to re-submit extended squads for the run-in.

Bruce expects to have another senior player back at his disposal in striker Andy Carroll, who has not featured since January after struggling with a hip problem.

Jetro Willems, who had impressed on loan from Eintracht Frankfurt, suffered a serious knee injury of his own in January and is continuing his rehabilitation.

Newcastle have been in talks about extending the loan spells of Danny Rose from Tottenham, Nabil Bentaleb from Schalke and Valentino Lazaro from Inter Milan.

But midfielder Matty Longstaff's participation remains unclear after he was offered a lucrative five-year contract - one that would double his salary - by Serie A side Udinese.

What form were they in before the break?

Newcastle had earned back-to-back wins before the shutdown, following up their cup victory at West Brom with three points in the league at Southampton.

Bar another thrilling cup win - this time in extra-time at Oxford - the previous month had been forgettable; defeats to Crystal Palace and Arsenal were bookended by disappointing goalless home draws against Norwich and Burnley.

What's the manager said?

Bruce admitted concerns about player fitness last month, telling the Telegraph: "We need enough preparation to get these players into shape or they are just going to fall down like a pack of cards.... we would need at least six weeks. I don't see how we can play games until the back end of June."

But while he voiced initial trepidation about 'Project Restart' he has also spoken bullishly about his credentials to lead Newcastle should the takeover materialise.

He told Sky Sports: "If it's good for Newcastle, and the club are going to try to compete with these teams [like Liverpool and Man City], to be part of it would be great. I would love to see it and I'd love to be part of it. To be in a position where you're actually challenging would be wonderful. I'd back myself, of course I would.

"I hope it's where it goes, but in the meantime I'll just crack on, wait, roll my sleeves up and get on with trying to get some results to try and get the club going forward."

The betting - worries linger for Toon?

Newcastle have winnable-looking home games against Aston Villa, West Ham and Sheffield United, having earned a rare victory at Bramall Lane. But with trickier-looking opposition to follow in Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City, could they yet be staring down the barrel if they struggle to add to their points haul?

