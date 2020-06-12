Danny Rose extends Newcastle loan deal until end of the season

Danny Rose will be staying at Newcastle until the end of the season after extending his loan stint.

The Tottenham full-back's original deal was due to expire at the end of June.

Rose joined Newcastle in January and, after coming off the bench for his debut, he made five starts before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old and his Newcastle team mates are currently preparing for the Premier League's resumption and their first match will be at home to Sheffield United on June 21.

Steve Bruce's team are 13th in the table, eight points clear of the drop zone, and also have an FA Cup quarter-final at home to holders Manchester City scheduled for June 28.

Rose, who has been capped 29 times by England, is under contract with Spurs until next summer.

He has stated in the past that he intends to see out that contract before leaving the club permanently.

