Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle winger signs new six-year deal

Allan Saint-Maximin has signed a new six-year deal at Newcastle.

The French winger signed an initial six-year deal when he signed for £16m from Nice last summer, but has now agreed on an additional year and bumper pay rise.

The new deal will keep him contracted to Newcastle until 2026 and brings him in line with the club's top earners.

Speaking to NUTV, Newcastle's official channel, Saint-Maximin said: "I've played for a lot of clubs - Monaco, Nice, in Germany, but Newcastle, I feel like it's my home. The supporters give me a lot of love, the coach too, and my partners on the pitch.

Image: Steve Bruce is a big fan of the French winger, who joined from Nice last summer

"Everybody gives me love and when you have this, I feel it's my home and I hope this stays my home for a long time.

"Every club I'd been before, the fans loved me - but not like the Newcastle fans. That's really important, because for me, you have the football and everything, but you have the human and they give me something different. So if I can give back to the supporters and to the club with a new deal, I'm really happy."

The 23-year-old quickly established himself as a fan favourite last season. His direct, attacking style of play led to four goals in 30 appearances.

He has continued in a similar vein this season and scored one and provided an assist in the 3-1 win against Burnley in Newcastle's last match.

His value to the side is clear, Newcastle have won 12 of the 26 Premier League games Saint-Maximin has started, but only one of the 16 where he wasn't in the starting XI.

Manager Steve Bruce is well aware of the threat Saint-Maximin poses: "If we can keep Allan Saint-Maximin fit he will get people off their seats," he said after the Burnley game.

"He can do things that other people can't. He is explosive. He is a goalscorer and a threat."