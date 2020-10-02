Steve Bruce: Managing Newcastle the dream job, but difficult

Not many people can say they have managed the club they watched from the terraces as a kid. But Newcastle manager and boyhood fan Steve Bruce is one of the exceptions.

Like all football supporters, a young Bruce would spent his weekends heading to St James' Park to watch his beloved team and, when the call came last summer to take over as manager, it still sparked that child-like excitement felt in the stands.

"When I got the call, yes of course there was [excitement]," he exclusively told Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's Premier League game against Burnley.

"Then it dawns on you that you know how difficult a job it is, but I came into it with my eyes wide open and understood it. The one thing I tried to do from day one was to think it might even be my last job so let's go and enjoy it.

"Your boyhood club, the one you've supported, the one result that you look for more than anybody else because of my upbringing, has always been Newcastle so to go and manage it is arguably the pinnacle but it's a really difficult job, I have to tell you.

"But I'm determined to try and enjoy it and it can only happen to me that with the big support like we've got, we haven't got them in the stadiums for six months or the next six months either. I think everybody realises I've got the dream job even if it is a difficult one."

Bruce has spent the last 22 years managing across the English leagues, but admits his early days were overshadowed by his own inexperience.

"Looking back on it now, if I was young manager going into it, alongside me, I'd have someone with grey hair," Bruce said.

"I didn't really know how valuable that was until John Benson, who I worked alongside at Wigan, and he helped me enormously. He gave me bits of advice that have stood me in good stead over the years and maybe if I had it in my first two or three jobs, then I might not have been as rash as I was.

"When I was younger, I was a bit awkward to work for, hence why I had about five clubs in two years. I was a bit petulant, shall we say.

"But you're never too old to keep learning because every day in management, something is thrown at you which throws you a curveball.

"I've heard Neil Warnock on the radio saying it's his 1,500th game on Saturday and wow, that is quite remarkable. I will certainly not do 1,500. I must be close to 1,000 but 1,500 is a lot of Saturdays isn't it? He must be going on 35 years to get that many and you just take your hat off and say well done.

"Then you look at the top of the tree now and what the new managers have brought, like Jose [Mourinho] when he burst onto the scene and what he's given the Premier League. Jurgen [Klopp], Pep [Guardiola] now and all the top, top managers, it's great to watch and take in. So you're never too old to learn, that's for sure, and try and change if that's possible."

Bruce delighted with summer business

Three games into the new Premier League season and Newcastle already have four points, all of which have come away with a win against West Ham and late draw against Tottenham last weekend.

Reflecting on the start of the season, Bruce said: "We've had a struggle in the last couple of games for sure, but I think anyone would take four points from two away games at West Ham and Spurs. It was never going to be easy but with four points on the board, we'd have taken that.

"We were decent against West Ham, had an awful afternoon against Brighton and had a difficult game against Spurs last week. But anyone going to play Tottenham at their ground is going to struggle because they're a good side."

When asked about the controversial new handball law that saw Newcastle come away with a point from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Bruce added: "The Premier League have already asked the referees to have another look at it. I think we will see something different, an easing of the rule, if that's the right word.

"We're still going to have a little bit of a problem but I don't think now with the new directive that's been sent out by the Premier League, I don't think we're going to see decisions like we got last week or the decision that went against Crystal Palace [in their defeat to Everton].

"Thankfully, I think there has been a little bit of common sense brought into the equation. We don't want to see the Premier League ruined by these nonsensical issues that unfortunately damages rather than being a spectacle. That's not what VAR was for, it was for the missed clear and obvious and we have to remember that.

"But fair play, it looks like the Premier League is doing something about it and let's hope we can now implement it."

There has also been a hive of activity off the field. Newcastle have already signed five players in the summer transfer window, although a much-anticipated takeover did not come to fruition.

"We're delighted at what we've done [with transfers], absolutely delighted," Bruce explained. "Now, we need to get them used to their surroundings, settled in their homes and all the stuff new players need when they come in. But quietly, we're very pleased.

"Already, Callum [Wilson] has got two goals in three Premier League games and we need to get Ryan Fraser up and running, he hasn't played since last March so we're playing catch-up with him. Jeff Hendrick has been around the block and with young Jamal [Lewis] of course, he has played at the top end of the Championship and played a year in the Premier League. He's young and he will only get better.

"There was a bit of taking away that risk if you like [by signing proven Premier League players] so that was our thought on it. With no pre-season, no time to get together to try and put them all together in a team with no Premier League experience, that's why we went the route we did.

"I've had his [Mike Ashley's] backing since I've been at the club and it's great that he seems to be taking more of an interest - he's been to three or four games.

"I'll reiterate what we all think - if the takeover had happened, it would have been wonderful for the club here with the wealth and trying to put Newcastle among the big boys, to compete. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened and we'll get on as business as usual, keep working away and trying to improve and get better, getting the new lads settled into their new environment, get them playing and let's see what happens."

Chance for silverware in the Carabao Cup?

There has already been early season success away from the Premier League, with Newcastle reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, matching the same stage they reached in the FA Cup last season.

While their next fixture against Sky Bet Championship side Brentford is not until Christmas, Bruce is already aware of the challenge that awaits Newcastle's trip to west London.

"Once you get into the quarter-finals, all of a sudden, it gets a bit serious doesn't it? You're only a couple of games away from playing in a big cup final and that for a club like ours is huge.

"I know what it means to the supporters of Newcastle to try and win something and realistically, the cup competitions are our best route. I think it's fair to say we're a little bit short of winning the Premier League but we can certainly win a cup.

"Over the last few years, Brentford have been very, very good. You have to take your hat off to them for building a new stadium, to keep producing the players that they produce, to keep selling them the way they do, the profits that they make - I have to say they're doing very well. It doesn't seem to disrupt them.

"They were there or thereabouts in the Championship last season, losing in the play-offs, so I've got huge respect for what they've done and what they've achieved. It's going to be a very difficult game because they're a very good side and have been for years."

Bruce ready for Burnley test

It's back to Premier League business this weekend, though, as Newcastle host Burnley, live on Sky Sports (kick-off 8pm), with Sean Dyche's side winless in the league so far this season.

It will be a chance for some more Newcastle points too, with Burnley's last league win at St James' Park coming all the way back in April 1976, but Bruce is well aware of what to expect on Saturday.

"When you're taking on a Sean Dyche team, you know what's coming. We know what to expect from Burnley," he said.

"Dyche has done an unbelievable job over the last few years to get them established in the Premier League. You have to take your hat off and pay the hugest respect because they've proved that they can make a fist of it in the Premier League year in, year out.

"I'm a big admirer of Dyche and what he's done. It'll be a really tough game and we'll have to match them physically with what they put onto you and put it into your box - it's quite simple the way they play but they're very effective at it.

"We know what to expect so let's get ready for it and let's be positive and see if we can get a result. If we can, it will probably take us into the top six - I know it's only early - but with seven points on the board, let's try and be positive and then look forward to the international break."