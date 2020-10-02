Steve Bruce: I need time to change Newcastle United

Steve Bruce has called to be given more time to transform Newcastle United after their slow start to the Premier League season.

The Magpies snatched a Premier League point at Tottenham last weekend courtesy of a controversial late penalty decision, and then edged past League Two Newport County into the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday evening.

Burnley Saturday 3rd October 7:45pm Kick off 8:00pm

However, pointing to the time it took Jurgen Klopp to get Liverpool playing the way he wanted them to, Bruce said: "We all need time. It took a great manager like Jurgen a few years to get what he needed.

"Every manager needs time, of course, because nowadays, you can't just change it overnight. With transfer windows and especially now with what's gone on in the world, it's very, very difficult.

4:18 Highlights from the Carabao Cup fourth round as Newcastle travelled to Newport County

"Look, it's still a work in progress - I know that sounds easy for me to say, but that's what it is - and we are in the middle of change because I'm trying to change us from a team that plays with a back five and sitting deep into a more-forward thinking back four and playing from there."

Bruce's comments came after his side, who face Burnley in the league on Saturday night, had been paired with Sky Bet Championship Brentford in the last eight of the League Cup, a draw which he believes is tough but could have been worse.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw with Newcastle in the Premier League

He said: "It's given us a wonderful opportunity, that's for sure, against a very, very good Brentford side. It won't be easy, that's for sure - none of them are.

"We've got to be pleased with the draw when you see the big names in there who we've avoided, but make no mistake, Brentford are a very good side.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for us. Make no mistake, it will be a difficult game, but it's a great chance."

Image: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says Matt Ritchie will be a big miss

Matt Ritchie is facing two months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury in Newcastle's draw at Tottenham on Sunday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during the second half of the game in north London when contesting an aerial challenge with Spurs' Matt Doherty.

