Matt Ritchie facing two months out with shoulder injury, says Steve Bruce

Ritchie injured shoulder in second half of 1-1 draw with Tottenham; Watch Newport vs Newcastle in round four of the Carabao Cup live on Sky Sports Football from 5pm Wednesday; Kick-off 5.30pm.

Tuesday 29 September 2020 13:18, UK

Matt Ritchie
Image: Matt Ritchie was making his first Premier League appearance of the season at Tottenham

Matt Ritchie is facing two months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury in Newcastle's draw at Tottenham on Sunday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during the second half of the game in north London when contesting an aerial challenge with Spurs' Matt Doherty.

Newport County AFC
Newcastle United

Wednesday 30th September 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Ahead of the Carabao Cup tie at Newport on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - Steve Bruce said: "He will probably have an operation today [Tuesday] - I know he's seeing the surgeon today - or certainly in the next 24, 48 hours.

"It's a very similar injury to Fabian Schar, disruption of the joint, so how unfortunate are we? To have one is bad enough, but to have two in a matter of weeks is incredible.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's draw with Newcastle in the Premier League

"It looks as if he'll need an operation and it will be performed very shortly."

Bruce says he will not look to sign a replacement for Ritchie before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Get Sky Sports

