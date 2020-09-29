Matt Ritchie facing two months out with shoulder injury, says Steve Bruce

Matt Ritchie is facing two months on the sidelines after suffering a shoulder injury in Newcastle's draw at Tottenham on Sunday.

The 31-year-old sustained the injury during the second half of the game in north London when contesting an aerial challenge with Spurs' Matt Doherty.

Ahead of the Carabao Cup tie at Newport on Wednesday - live on Sky Sports - Steve Bruce said: "He will probably have an operation today [Tuesday] - I know he's seeing the surgeon today - or certainly in the next 24, 48 hours.

"It's a very similar injury to Fabian Schar, disruption of the joint, so how unfortunate are we? To have one is bad enough, but to have two in a matter of weeks is incredible.

"It looks as if he'll need an operation and it will be performed very shortly."

Bruce says he will not look to sign a replacement for Ritchie before the transfer window closes on Monday.

