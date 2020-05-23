Newcastle transfer news and rumours

The future of manager Steve Bruce still hangs in the balance

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Newcastle amid their proposed takeover - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Newcastle…

Valentino Lazaro - Newcastle are in talks over a £21.25m deal for the Inter Milan star - to kick-start their Saudi revolution (The Sun, May 16); the Inter loanee's agent has suggested he could remain at Newcastle beyond the end of the season, saying: "We will see what happens later." (Inter Dipendenza, May 8) Newcastle's winger, on-loan from Inter Milan, is waiting to hear from managing director Lee Charnley on where his future lies next season (Newcastle Chronicle, May 19)

Edinson Cavani - Newcastle have been linked with a move for the PSG forward among a host of big-name players (Newcastle Chronicle, May 10); Newcastle have been boosted in their attempt to sign the Uruguayan after it emerged Paris Saint-Germain were not expected to offer him a new contract (Daily Express, May 18)

Kalidou Koulibaly - Liverpool have reportedly tabled a lower offer than Newcastle for the Napoli centre-back (Daily Express, May 18)

Wilfried Zaha - Newcastle have been in touch with Crystal Palace over the signing of Zaha, who would cost around £60m (Sun on Sunday, May 17)

Gareth Bale - Gareth Bale has no interest in a potential move to Newcastle amid reports suggesting the Tyneside club will look to sign him once their £300m takeover is complete. (Daily Star, May 16); Newcastle's prospective new owners have earmarked the Real Madrid forward as their priority summer signing (Daily Mail, May 11); Newcastle are prepared to spend £53m to bring the Welshman back to the Premier League (Daily Mail, May 13)

Aaron Ramsey - After a disappointing first season in Italy, Ramsey could be given a route back to the Premier League by Newcastle (TuttoJuve, May 15)

Odysseas Vlachodimos - Newcastle have been linked with a move for the Greek Benfica goalkeeper, although will need to break his £53m release clause first (A Bola, May 15)

Adrien Rabiot - Manchester United and Everton are in competition with Newcastle to sign wantaway Rabiot from Juventus (Tuttomercarto, May 15)

Morgan Sanson - Newcastle target Sanson is in line to be sold this summer by Marseille due to his club's perilous finances (Le10 Sport, May 14)

Odsonne Edourard - Newcastle have earmarked the Celtic striker as a potential new signing (Daily Express, May 13)

Odion Ighalo - Newcastle are interested in making a shock transfer move for the on-loan Man Utd striker once their £300m takeover is complete (Daily Express, May 11)

Other players recently linked with a move to St James' Park...

Jesse Lingard (Daily Mail, May 2).

(Daily Mail, May 2). Donny van de Beek (Le10Sport, April 29)

(Le10Sport, April 29) Radja Nainggolan (Calciomercato, April 27)

(Calciomercato, April 27) Philippe Coutinho (Daily Mirror, May 3); (Daily Star, April 27)

(Daily Mirror, May 3); (Daily Star, April 27) Nabil Fekir (Footmercato, April 26)

(Footmercato, April 26) Fabio Borini (Tutto Hellas Verona, April 25)

Managers linked with a move to Newcastle...

Max Allegri, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafa Benitez have been mentioned as potential replacements for Steve Bruce

Mauricio Pochettino - Newcastle's prospective new owners have made the Argentine their number one choice to be the next manager at St. James' Park and are willing to pay him £19m a year to take charge (Sky Sports, April 29); Newcastle will have to pay Tottenham £12.5m if they appoint the Argentine as manager this month - but they can sign him for nothing after May 31 (ESPN, May 5)

Rafa Benitez - The former Magpies boss has been identified as an alternative if first choice Pochettino is unavailable (Sky Sports, April 29)

The latest players linked with a Newcastle exit…

Matty Longstaff - Everton have joined a group of top clubs interested in signing Newcastle starlet. But despite his promise, the Magpies haven't been unable to tie the 20-year-old to a new long-term deal (Daily Express, May 14)

Javier Manquillo - Fenerbahce will make a move for the Newcastle right-back as they look to replace Mauricio Isla this summer (Fotomac, April 14)

Jamie Sterry, Jack Colback and Rob Elliot - All three players are set to leave the club on free transfers this summer (Newcastle Chronicle, April 12)

The latest Newcastle contract talk…

Steve Bruce - The current Newcastle manager has underlined his credentials as the right man to lead Newcastle, should the club's proposed takeover be completed, but admits he is 'in the dark' over his future (Sky Sports, May 21).

Matty Longstaff - The young midfielder is keen to sort out a new deal at Newcastle - if the Saudi takeover goes through (The Sun, April 19). Newcastle brothers Matty and Sean Longstaff are in the process of changing agents in a bid to sort out their futures (Sky Sports, March 23).

