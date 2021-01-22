Allan Saint-Maximin: Newcastle boss Steve Bruce welcomes back 'entertainer'

Steve Bruce is pinning his hopes of sparking a Newcastle revival on the impending return of Allan Saint-Maximin following his lengthy coronavirus lay-off.

The 23-year-old Frenchman has been out of action for more than two months following the outbreak of Covid-19 which prompted the closure of the club's training headquarters in November, and his absence has robbed head coach Bruce of one of his brightest sparks during a nine-game winless run.

However, Saint-Maximin has trained this week and has been included in the squad for Saturday evening's Premier League trip to Aston Villa, live on Sky Sports Premier League, and that can only be good news for a club which has seen its season unravel alarmingly since the middle of December.

Bruce said: "Arguably our most creative player, the one who's your player of the year, then of course you are going to miss him and we have missed him for the best part of a couple of months.

Aston Villa

Newcastle United Saturday 23rd January 7:30pm Kick off 8:00pm

"When he was in and around the team, we looked a threat, we could play that little bit deeper and play teams on the counter-attack.

"If you are a mainly counter-attacking team, then you have to have pace on the turnover and without Allan, then we haven't got that blistering pace that he possesses, so we're delighted to see him back.

"He will certainly make us a little bit more entertaining, he will certainly help us win a few games, so it is good to see him in and around it again."

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Newcastle in the Premier League

With defenders Federico Fernandez and Fabian Schar, who have been playing in recent weeks, still coping with the after-effects of the virus, Saint-Maximin's condition has been closely monitored.

Bruce said: "It's fair to say his fitness levels are very, very good, which is good news. Of course we've got to get the balance right and I wouldn't expect him to be starting on Saturday. But he'll be in and among the squad and there if he's needed."

Saint-Maximin last played in a 2-0 home defeat by Chelsea on November 21 and although Newcastle won the two games immediately after, they have not tasted victory since.

3:03 Steve Bruce finds himself managing a 'difficult situation' at Newcastle and is lacking a consistent style of play, says Nigel Reo-Coker

Bruce said: "It's been difficult - let's not beat about the bush - but then again, we're not alone.

"If Liverpool, who are the champions of the country, can't score for six hours, then it shows you how hard this league is and what league we're playing in, so we're not alone."

2:34 We take a look at some of Karl Darlow's greatest saves from this season so far in the Newcastle goal

After years as an understudy, Karl Darlow explains to Sky Sports about how he's stepped up and seized his chance as Newcastle No 1.

"If there's a better goalkeeper at the moment, I'm yet to see it." Karl Darlow's performances this season could not have drawn any higher praise from Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, but after a breakthrough Premier League season, the 30-year-old is not ready to rest on his laurels just yet

"It's brilliant," Darlow told Sky Sports ahead of Newcastle's trip to Aston Villa on Saturday Night Football. "I'm pleased to be back playing and doing a job that I'm here to do.

"The words Steve Bruce came out with the other week were very nice, and it's one thing to get that praise but another to carry it on."

Aston Villa vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7.30pm on Saturday; kick-off at 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Free highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Opta Stats