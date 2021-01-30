Steve Bruce on Newcastle win at Everton: When we are fit and healthy, we can perform like that

Steve Bruce insisted having a full fit and healthy Newcastle side was a big reason behind their improved performance in the 2-0 win over Everton.

Bruce's side won for the first time in nine games as Callum Wilson's double gave them an impressive win at Goodison Park, having struggled for form and with the effects of a Covid-19 outbreak at the club before Christmas.

Bruce also said they had tried to implement a new playing style in recent weeks, with his players visibly pressing more on Saturday, and having success where they had previously failed.

"We look far better in terms of personnel available, we've been struggling big style," Bruce said. "We've had an awful eight weeks with injury and illness.

"[The change of style] is something we've been working on for weeks. If you looked at Newcastle in the past year it was sitting deep and hitting on the counter-attack.

"I think the players have enjoyed the change, but you need a result to go with it. Today, of course, everyone is happy.

"I haven't turned it around now, just on one performance. I hope in time if we stay fit and healthy we'll be OK. We've had a terrible time with injury, it seemed to be all in one position.

"It just shows you, without your big players, you need them on the pitch. Thankfully we've got a far healthier look about us on the pitch."

Bruce also told BT Sport: "Getting people back fit is really important to us. The way they went about their work today was excellent. It's been a tough few weeks to say the least, but that can give them a bit of confidence.

"All round today, you could think we had some really big players today. They all played their part, and that was pleasing.

Image: Callum Wilson heads Newcastle ahead against Everton

"There's no disputing it has been very, very difficult, and I understand how difficult it was when I took this. I think that's the longest stretch of games I've gone without a win, so good to get the victory and play well.

"When we're alright, and have all our big players on the pitch, we know we're OK. Unfortunately, we haven't been able to do that."

Newcastle started Wilson in a wider position on Saturday, and it paid dividends as he scored twice, alongside three other clear chances.

"He's put in a big performance, and obviously we need a bit of service to him, which he got today. All round today, we were all at it.

Image: Wilson was played in a wider position for Newcastle on Saturday

"[The change of position] something we came up with, to try something different tactically. It has worked, and we're very, very pleased with him."

Bruce also told BT Sport: "We made a tactical change today, and if that had gone wrong, it would be "why are we playing our centre forward in that role for?"

"That's the way it is, you have to be brave and make your decisions."

