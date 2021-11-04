Eddie Howe agrees deal in principle to become Newcastle manager

Eddie Howe has agreed in principle a deal to become the new Newcastle manager on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The former Bournemouth and Burnley manager held additional talks with Newcastle this week regarding their vacant managerial role.

The positive talks discussed the finer details of Howe's plans for the club and the make-up of his backroom team.

Newcastle's owners were impressed with the way Howe presented his views on the club, and his level of detail and research. Attention will now turn to sorting agreements with Howe's backroom staff.

At this stage, it is unlikely the 43-year-old will be in the dugout for Saturday's Premier League match at Brighton.

However, there is an appetite from both sides to complete the appointment in time for this weekend's match.

The decision to agree a deal in principle with Howe comes after Villarreal manager Unai Emery ruled himself out of the running to become Steve Bruce's permanent successor at Newcastle.

Image: Villarreal manager Unai Emery ruled himself out of the running for the role earlier this week

The former Arsenal boss held talks with Newcastle's hierarchy earlier this week, but held reservations about joining the club, despite being their No 1 choice to replace Bruce.

In a statement released on his Twitter account, Emery said: "For all the noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there has been transparency and loyalty with the Roig family, that for me is most important.

"Villarreal is my home and I am 100 per cent committed to the club.

"Honestly, I am grateful for the interest shown by a great club, but am also even more grateful to stay here, and I have communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue as part of this project and for the commitment and respect that I have received from the club and my players, it is mutual and reciprocated.

"I also want to show gratitude for the love and support that has always been shown to me. This Sunday, we have a very important game and I hope that, together, we can achieve victory. We will see you in the Estadio Ceramica."