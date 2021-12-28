Newcastle's trip to Everton postponed after Covid cases and injuries

Newcastle's match away at Everton on Thursday has been postponed due to injuries and Covid cases in Eddie Howe's squad.

Howe said on Monday that Newcastle were "dangerously close" to being unable to field a full team for the match.

Newcastle were only able to name eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, instead of the maximum nine for Monday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, with the squad depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 cases.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as Manchester United fought back to claim a draw against Newcastle in the Premier League.

They also lost Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser to injury against United, while full-back Javier Manquillo picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign, adding to Howe's selection woes.

This is the first fixture Newcastle have had postponed since the Omicron variant began to wreak havoc with the Premier League schedule in December.

The Magpies are second-bottom, two points from safety, but have played four matches more than the team above them, Burnley, who are also on 11 points.

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

After the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.

And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game:

The impact of COVID-19 infections on a club's squad, as well as injuries, illness and those isolating, and the number of players available on the squad list and any Under-21 players with appropriate experience. Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed. The status of any COVID-19 outbreak within a club, including the number of individuals affected, the sequence and source of infections and their proximity to the match in question. A club's ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match. Medical advice as to whether there is any unacceptable risk to the health and safety of players and staff by playing the match. Any advice from UK Health Security Agency and other public bodies. Any other exceptional circumstances.

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday December 18

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday December 26

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday December 26

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday December 26

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday December 28

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday December 28

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday December 30

There currently appear to be 15 midweek slots where postponed games could be played in the new year - however, these often clash with Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds, as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties.

There are some options. Could the Premier League's two-week winter break at the end of January and start of February be scrapped? Or will teams be asked to play beyond the scheduled final weekend of the season, May 22?

Follow every Newcastle game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Newcastle latest? Bookmark our Newcastle news page, check out Newcastle's fixtures and Newcastle's latest results, watch Newcastle goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Newcastle games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Newcastle as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.