Newcastle's trip to Everton postponed after Covid cases and injuries

Newcastle's match away at Everton on Thursday has been postponed due to injuries and Covid cases in Eddie Howe's squad.
Howe said on Monday that Newcastle were "dangerously close" to being unable to field a full team for the match.
Newcastle were only able to name eight substitutes, including two goalkeepers, instead of the maximum nine for Monday's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, with the squad depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 cases.
They also lost Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser to injury against United, while full-back Javier Manquillo picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign, adding to Howe's selection woes.
This is the first fixture Newcastle have had postponed since the Omicron variant began to wreak havoc with the Premier League schedule in December.
The Magpies are second-bottom, two points from safety, but have played four matches more than the team above them, Burnley, who are also on 11 points.
What are the Premier League rules around postponements?
After the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.
And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game:
- The impact of COVID-19 infections on a club's squad, as well as injuries, illness and those isolating, and the number of players available on the squad list and any Under-21 players with appropriate experience. Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed.
- The status of any COVID-19 outbreak within a club, including the number of individuals affected, the sequence and source of infections and their proximity to the match in question.
- A club's ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match.
- Medical advice as to whether there is any unacceptable risk to the health and safety of players and staff by playing the match.
- Any advice from UK Health Security Agency and other public bodies.
- Any other exceptional circumstances.
Which Premier League games have been called off?
Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday December 12
Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday December 14
Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday December 15
Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday December 16
Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday December 18
Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday December 18
Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday December 18
West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday December 18
Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday December 18
Everton vs Leicester - Sunday December 19
Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday December 26
Wolves vs Watford - Sunday December 26
Burnley vs Everton - Sunday December 26
Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday December 28
Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday December 28
Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday December 30
When could postponed fixtures be played?
There currently appear to be 15 midweek slots where postponed games could be played in the new year - however, these often clash with Champions League and Europa League knockout rounds, as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup ties.
There are some options. Could the Premier League's two-week winter break at the end of January and start of February be scrapped? Or will teams be asked to play beyond the scheduled final weekend of the season, May 22?
