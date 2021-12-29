Fabricio Coloccini: Former Newcastle captain retires at 39

Former Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini retires at 39; Argentine joined club in 2008 and spent eight years with the Magpies; "I fulfilled all my dreams as a soccer player," Coloccini wrote on Instagram

By PA Media

Wednesday 29 December 2021 13:04, UK

Newcastle United&#39;s captain Fabricio Coloccini during the English Premier League soccer match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James&#39; Park, Newcastle, England, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)
Image: Fabricio Coloccini made 275 appearances for Newcastle and spent eight years at the club (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Former Newcastle captain Fabricio Coloccini has announced his retirement at the age of 39.

The ex-Argentina international spent eight years at St James' Park having joined from Deportivo La Coruna in 2008, helping the team into the Premier League in 2010 and making 275 appearances for the club.

He returned to his homeland in 2016 to join San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires and finished his career with another of the city's top-flight clubs, Aldosivi.

"I was immersed in a dream for 22 years of my life that has given me much more than I imagined," he wrote on Instagram.

"I fulfilled all my dreams as a soccer player, (and) know that I was happy during this trip which I would have liked never to end.

Trending

"But unfortunately it has an expiration date. Like everything."

Also See:

Newcastle sent their thanks, tweeting: "Congratulations on a fantastic career, Colo and all the very best with your next chapter."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema