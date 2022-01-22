Mike Ashley: Former Newcastle owner suing Amanda Staveley for breaching terms of £10m loan

Former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is suing Amanda Staveley for £10m because she is alleged to have breached terms of a loan agreement which stipulated she could not criticise him publicly.

Ashley sold Newcastle to a Saudi-led consortium for £300m in October, making Staveley a part-owner of the club, and bringing an end to his 14-year association with the Magpies.

Documents submitted to the High Court show Ashley is claiming an immediate return of the loan - which was provided to help facilitate the sale of the club - plus interest.

Mehrdad Ghodoussi, another part-owner of Newcastle, is also being sued as a co-defendant as he was Staveley's guarantor.

Staveley and Ghodoussi are "very confident of successfully defending the claim in full", according to a spokesperson, who says the litigation will "not distract" them from transfer business ahead of the January deadline.

Image: Newcastle United directors Staveley (left) and Mehrdad Ghodoussi (right) are being sued by Ashley

Ashley's legal team alleges one of the terms of the loan was that Staveley would not criticise Ashley's tenure in public after the completion of the purchase.

Ashley cites eight different examples when that stipulation was breached.

The legal action has been brought as a result of the sum not being paid after Ashley's legal team initially asked for the £10m to be returned on November 17, 2021.

Staveley spokesperson response in full

A spokesperson for Staveley and Ghodoussi said: "A company owned by Mike Ashley has issued proceedings against Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi. The claim is connected to the acquisition of NUFC.

"Ms Staveley and Mr Ghodoussi do not intend to comment on the details of the litigation, however they are very confident of successfully defending the claim in full.

"The litigation will not distract Ms Staveley or Mr Ghodoussi from their hard work at Newcastle United, particularly as they focus on the opportunities and deadlines presented by the January transfer window."

