Newcastle United: Premier League 2022/23 fixtures and schedule

Newcastle United will host newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on the opening weekend of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

After a trip to Brighton on the second weekend, Eddie Howe's Magpies host Premier League champions Manchester City on August 20, before finishing the month with trips to Wolves and Liverpool.

Howe faces former club Bournemouth at home on September 17, while the visit of Brentford on October 8 marks the one-year anniversary of the Newcastle's Saudi-backed takeover.

Newcastle travel to Leicester on Boxing Day, host Leeds on New Year's Eve, and then travel to Arsenal on January 2, before concluding their campaign away at Chelsea.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

6: Nottingham Forest (h)

13: Brighton (a)

20: Man City (h)

27: Wolves (a)

31: Liverpool (a)

September

3: Crystal Palace (h)

10: West Ham (a)

17: Bournemouth (h)

October

1: Fulham (a)

8: Brentford (h)

15: Man Utd (a)

19: Everton (h)

22: Tottenham (a)

29: Aston Villa (h)

November

5: Southampton (a)

12: Chelsea (h)

December

26: Leicester City (a)

31: Leeds United (h)

January

2: Arsenal (a)

14: Fulham (h)

21: Crystal Palace (a)

February

4: West Ham (h)

11: Bournemouth (a)

18: Liverpool (h)

25: Brighton (h)

March

4: Man City (a)

11: Wolves (h)

18: Nottingham Forest (a)

April

1: Man Utd (h)

8: Brentford (a)

15: Aston Villa (a)

22: Tottenham Hotspur (h)

25: Everton (a)

29: Southampton (h)

May

6: Arsenal (h)

13: Leeds United (a)

20: Leicester City (h)

28: Chelsea (a)

The Premier League season will begin on the weekend of August 5-7 - one week earlier than the 2021/22 campaign started.

However, the Premier League will take a break in the middle of the season to accommodate the first-ever winter World Cup. The league's final round before the break will be on the weekend of November 12/13 before resuming on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.