Jamaal Lascelles: Police investigating an altercation in Newcastle city centre involving Magpies club captain

Jamaal Lascelles went out with his younger brother and a friend on August 19; mobile phone footage online showed the Newcastle club captain involved in an altercation with a number of individuals; Northumbria Police have confirmed they are making enquires

Police are investigating an altercation in Newcastle city centre involving club captain Jamaal Lascelles.

The 29-year-old had been on a night out with his younger brother and a friend on Saturday August 19 and into the early hours of Sunday morning, when a fight broke out on Westgate Road.

Mobile-phone footage circulating online appears to show Lascelles involved in the altercation with a number of other individuals.

Newcastle are not commenting but they are aware of the incident.

Northumbria Police have confirmed they are making inquiries after a report of disorder on the street and are appealing for further information.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Shortly after 4am on Sunday, August 20, we received a report of disorder involving a number of people on Westgate Road, in Newcastle city centre.

"Officers attended, however, it is believed that those involved had already left the scene before they arrived. Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information should use the 'Tell Us Something' page of our website or call 101, quoting NP-20230820-0227."