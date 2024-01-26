Newcastle: Eddie Howe hoping Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron stay at club

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has provided an update on the futures of Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron after the trio were recently linked with moves away from St James' Park.

The 48-year-old was grilled for more than half an hour during his press conference on Friday morning - ahead of the Magpies' FA Cup fourth-round trip to Fulham on Saturday - with talk of business in the final few days of the January transfer window high on the agenda.

"It's been a difficult window so far for us because it's been the first time since I've been manager of the club that we've been linked with players leaving and that creates an unsettling dynamic," he said.

"A lot of those rumours are just rumours. Not all of it, but I'm trying to prepare for our next game and we want to keep the squad intact and we want to keep our best players."

Speaking after Bayern Munich ended their pursuit of Trippier earlier this week, he said: "There are a few things to say on Kieran's situation.

"We obviously hope he'll stay - I'm very confident he will - and be part of our long-term future, but I have to make it clear that he's never asked to leave or even questioned his future here.

"He's always been fully committed and we've had a lot of conversations in the last week, which have been about Newcastle. I think it's very important I made that clear and got it out there to everybody that his commitment to Newcastle shouldn't be questioned.

"I don't think it's been a difficult week. It's a huge compliment that a club like Bayern are interested in him and it's no surprise to me because he's an outstanding player.

"I want to keep our best players; I want to keep every player in a squad that is very thin on the ground at the moment. Contemplating losing a player at this stage would be very difficult for me personally, but especially our best players - and Kieran is certainly one of those."

Howe 'desperate' to keep Almiron

Paraguay international Almiron has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League side Al Shabab.

The 29-year-old - who has been at Newcastle since January 2019 - has played 31 times in all competitions so far this term.

"There's been a lot of noise and a lot of speculation about his future, but certainly as his manager, I'm desperate to keep him," Howe added.

"He's been an integral part since I've been at the club, in the sense that his contribution has been immense, whether that's goalscoring, work-rate, discipline, commitment and professionalism.

"There has been a lot of noise and that noise comes from somewhere, but hopefully we can keep him and the window shuts quickly."

Meanwhile, it was reported on Friday that Wilson - who is currently sidelined with a calf injury and has not played since Boxing Day as a result - could be available for a cut-price fee of £18m.

"That's been a strange one because, again, there's been a lot of speculation regarding Callum and I've seen some of it," said Howe. "Probably not all of it, but I think a lot of it has been unfounded.

"From our side, Callum is a huge part of what we're doing.

"We're desperate to get our two strikers fit at the same time, which we haven't had for a long time now and that's hurt us in lots of different ways.

Image: Callum Wilson has not played since Boxing Day

"He's nearing fitness, nearing a return and he's looked good. He's not trained with us yet, but he's getting there and there's no part of me that wants to lose Callum.

"But some things are out of my control and, of course, the club is acting within its long-term interests and it has to. I understand that and I'm fully supportive of it."

Howe was later asked if Newcastle had been close to signing Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City, before he completed his loan move to West Ham until the end of the season.

"We had to step away from that one due to financial reasons," he admitted.

Howe: We may have to sell Joelinton this summer

Howe has also admitted that star midfielder Joelinton could be sold this summer as Newcastle wrestle with financial restrictions.

Toon chief executive Darren Eales revealed that the club might have to trade players to comply with Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules [PSR].

Negotiations over a contract extension for Joelinton, who has 18 months remaining on his existing deal, have stalled, prompting suggestions the Brazilian may have played his last game for the club after undergoing surgery which will rule him out for the rest of the season.

Asked if that could prove the case, head coach Howe replied: "I'm not a fortune-teller and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don't know.

"Eighteen months [left on a contract] is a vulnerable time for a club. The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation."

However, Howe added: "As his manager, I'm determined for him to stay. I love him as a person and a player, so that would be my wish, for him to sign a long-term contract.

"But of course there's more to it than that. There's Joe's wishes and what he wants. Before he signs a contract he has to be entirely happy with everything. We're not at that stage yet."

