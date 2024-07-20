Newcastle's new power dynamic presents challenge for Eddie Howe - and what does it mean for summer transfers?

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie shared a sit down with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe in Germany and here's what he learned...

It's the first time I've witnessed Eddie Howe be political in an interview.

It harked back to the Rafa Benitez days when he was always at loggerheads with the club hierarchy. Now while I don't think that is the case with Howe, it was clear he wanted to get a pointed message across.

The Newcastle boss is clearly frustrated or irked by something, because it was very unlike him to attempt to get a coded message out through the media. My reading of his comments are that he's had his feathers ruffled to a certain extent by the changes at the club over the summer.

It could be because he's lost a close boardroom ally in Amanda Staveley, or the fact he was only told about the arrival of new sporting director Paul Mitchell just a day or two before the club announcement.

He also could be feeling a little vulnerable that some of his power in transfer decisions may be diluted by the arrival of the former Tottenham and Monaco recruitment chief. In truth, it could be any or all of the above, but it led to an unusual interview by Howe.

Something has annoyed him and he was using his opportunity to send a veiled message. Perhaps he was marking his territory at a time of change for the club.

The England job vacancy and interest in Howe allows him to do it with confidence.

But it was the first time in nearly three years of Howe's tenure that even the slightest of cracks has appeared. Only time will tell whether it's something that helps relations or hinders.

Could FA tempt Howe away?

Howe signed a "multi-year contract extension" in 2022, less than a year after his arrival at the club. Then last week CEO Darren Eales announced that Howe had agreed another extension just last summer, but wouldn't reveal the length.

That would suggest to me it was perhaps a tweak of his current deal, to give Newcastle a bit more protection should the FA come calling. Eales confirmed to reporters that compensation would need to be paid, and the club would fight to keep him.

But Eales knows that if Howe wanted to go and the FA was willing to pay the compensation, they would be powerless to stop him.

But I don't think it will come to that. I feel the former Bournemouth man has unfinished business on Tyneside and firmly believe him when he says he wants to stay.

Has the power dynamic changed this summer?

Image: Amanda Staveley has left Newcastle

Staveley and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi leaving has left a big void, a layer of comfort that Howe respected and enjoyed. Their shares have been gobbled up by the already in situ PIF & Reuben brothers, so Howe is unlikely to ever have someone like Staveley fighting his corner again.

Mitchell has arrived as sporting director, replacing Dan Ashworth, and has in turn appointed James Bunce as head of performance.

Both men introduced themselves to reporters at Nuremberg's Adidas HQ on Friday, and seemed pleasant and friendly.

But it's clear from Friday's interview with Howe that trust needs to be built between that trio. So, who holds the power? It would appear that is up in the air at the moment - but Howe has now set out his stance, it needs to be him for his tenure to continue smoothly.

Any transfer plans?

Image: Howe would like to target a centre-back and a winger in the transfer window

The fact that so many players - Nick Pope, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Tino Livramento - are still easing back from injury has left Newcastle a bit short.

Howe would like to add another defender, a winger and perhaps now a midfielder to replace Elliot Anderson (who was sold to Nottingham Forest on the PSR deadline to avoid a points deduction).

Maybe Mitchell has other ideas? But centre-back and right winger are two problem positions for Newcastle.

Mitchell seemed relaxed about the lack of transfer activity - only free agent Lloyd Kelly has arrived so far - when the question was posed to him, but the squad clearly needs upgrading.

They won't want to get themselves into another PSR mess again, but you'd like to think they can bring in at least two quality additions by the end of the summer window. Eales has confirmed there are funds available.

What about departures?

Newcastle managed to get over the soft PSR deadline without selling an Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon or Bruno Guimaraes, but that doesn't mean they are in the clear. They are less vulnerable to a bid now, but if a very big offer came in for any of that trio they'd have to consider it.

But I do think they'll hold on to their big hitters for at least another season, and Eales said he's confident they will do so when asked last week. None of the aforementioned players will agitate to leave as they all love life on Tyneside.

Image: Isak and Bruno Guimaraes have both attracted interest after stellar seasons for Newcastle

From speaking to Howe, the feeling is they want to sign players in the next six weeks, not sell.

Isak was the only one from the big-value trio who has been out in Germany preparing for the new campaign (due to Sweden not making the Euros) and he looked lean and fighting fit at training. He scored 25 goals despite an injury-hit season, and will be targeting at least that again.

What was the mood like in Germany?

There was quite a small group for Howe and his staff to work with - Bruno, Gordon, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Fabian Schar are all enjoying respective post-international breaks. Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles are long-term absentees through injury.

But the mood seemed light. Plenty of team bonding exercises like quiz nights, basketball, swimming races and padel were being enjoyed, and on Friday night a local singer from Newcastle was flown over to perform in front of the players. Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos had to endear themselves to the group by singing their initiation songs.

Howe always seems to get a good mix of work and pleasure on these camps, and the players fully buy into it. Training is serious, but they are given time away from the pitches to recover and enjoy themselves in a group setting.

But there's still a lot of work to be done - and together - to compliment the squad further ahead of the big kick-off on August 17.

Howe's comments were somewhat surprising, but they might be what was needed to get everyone singing from the same hymnsheet.

