Alexander Isak transfer news: Eddie Howe 'hopeful' striker will remain at Newcastle but admits his future is uncertain

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes Alexander Isak will stay at the club but has admitted his future at St James' Park is uncertain.

Isak has informed Newcastle that he wants to explore his options this summer and is not part of the Magpies squad for their pre-season tour of Singapore, while he is also managing a minor thigh injury.

There has not been an official or formal transfer request to date, and while there have been conversations about a new contract at Newcastle in the last few months, at this stage nothing has been agreed.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth says Newcastle hold all the cards in the Alexander Isak transfer saga as the striker still has three years left on his contract, but feels they have a big problem on their hands

The Sweden international has three years remaining on his contract at the club, who have put a £150m valuation on the forward's head. Liverpool are thought to still admire Isak, despite signing Hugo Ekitike.

"He is now in Newcastle getting his injury assessed. Hopefully he will be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt, that's what we want to see," Howe said in his press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes give an update on Alexander Isak not joining them on their pre-season in Singapore and what it would mean to lose a key player like him

"Of course there are things going on behind the scenes. Conversations that happen between Alex and ourselves and Alex and the club will stay private.

"He is very popular in the dressing room and would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. There are no contract talks taking place, that will be for a later date, potentially.

"I certainly hope he stays. It's football, who knows what the future will bring."

Howe: Isak's situation is not a distraction

Howe was then questioned about whether Isak's situation is disrupting the pre-season preparations for his side, who play five friendlies before facing Aston Villa in their season opener on August 16, with the Newcastle boss insisting the saga was not a distraction.

"I don't think we are distracted. We are here and we are focused," he continued. "I have experienced it many times. I've sold players throughout my managerial career. There is a wider picture; there is a football club that has to make the decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amid rumours linking him with a move to Liverpool, take a look at our pick of the best goals from Alexander Isak's Premier League career so far with Newcastle

"Whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle. We are in a strong position financially and are determined to be successful.

"I wouldn't put a timescale on it. It has to be right for the football club and they will make the right decision with all the information they have.

"It's up to us to make good decisions the other way and to improve the squad, regardless of Alex's situation. We want stability and the group to have a really good feeling."

Howe: We need reinforcements but the window is challenging

While Isak's future bubbles away behind the scenes, Newcastle are actively searching for further reinforcements to bolster Howe's squad for the 2025/26 season.

However, the 47-year-old has commented on how "challenging" the market currently is due to prices skyrocketing and the limited pool of players.

The Magpies secured the £55m signing of Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest earlier in the window but have since missed out on Ekitike to Liverpool, with goalkeeper target James Trafford also looking set to join Manchester City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Newcastle signing Anthony Elanga says he cannot wait to join up with his Sweden team-mate Alexander Isak at Newcastle, hailing him as one of the best strikers in the world

"The window is challenging for us. We have multiple players that we are looking at across multiple positions," Howe said in his press conference ahead of the pre-season friendly against Arsenal in Singapore on Sunday.

"Other clubs will say the same, it is a challenging window as prices are going up and the pool of players is smaller.

"We are actively in the market, we are looking. We need to do business and need to bring players in.

"With all the games we will have, we need the options and depth. It's a totally different campaign in the Champions League.

"I hope we can bring players in and not just players but ones that can make a difference. We won't stop until the window shuts."

Image: Brentford striker Yoane Wissa

Newcastle are set to move on to other targets with a deal for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa currently looking unlikely.

Newcastle have been told to significantly up their offer or walk away from the transfer, much to the frustration of Wissa and his representatives, who've made it clear he only wants to join them.

Eddie Howe's side had a bid of £25m turned down and were willing to up their offer. Wissa feels he may not get the chance to play Champions League football again.

Newcastle were lining up Wissa to be second-choice to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko if Alexander Isak was to leave the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford head coach Keith Andrews confirms that Yoane Wissa decided to leave the club's training camp in Portugal amidst the speculation over his future at the club.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews said on Friday night that Wissa will return to training with the squad next week.

"He has gone back to London. It was his decision, obviously because of speculation," Andrews told the official Brentford media team after his first game in charge of the Bees against Gil Vicente ended in a 1-1 draw.

"There are clubs interested and he felt it was the right thing to go back to London.

"It's simple really, he folds back into the group next week when we come back to training."

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports than ever before, with 215 games live from the 2025/26 Premier League season

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.