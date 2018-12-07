Manchester City can't be stopped, says former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise

Manchester City players celebrate Leroy Sane's opener against Watford

Dennis Wise believes that Manchester City will go on to retain their status as Premier League champions this season.

Pep Guardiola's side, who currently sit top of the league, two points ahead of Liverpool, travel to Stamford Bridge on Saturday to take on a Chelsea team who have lost two out of their last three league games.

Former Chelsea captain Wise feels City's squad can't be matched by any other Premier League team.

He said: "I don't think City can be stopped, and they will win the Premier League this season.

"They are the best-equipped team in the league, and the side that everyone is trying to compete with.

"They have got quality all over the place, and they can change their personnel with ease. Look at Kevin De Bruyne. He has been out with an injury, but he hasn't been missed with the way City have performed.

Kevin De Bruyne scored the winner for Man City at Stamford Bridge last season but will be missing this weekend

"Can Chelsea beat them on Saturday? Of course they can, but it will be a big, big test."

Wise also spoke about the ongoing contract rumours surrounding Cesc Fabregas at Chelsea.

Fabregas is believed to be after a long-term contract, however, in recent times it has been Chelsea's policy to offer any player over 30 a one-year deal.

Cesc Fabregas made his first Premier League start of the season against Wolves on Wednesday

"Cesc hasn't played as much as he would have like to have done this year," said Wise. "When you get older it becomes your choice as to whether you want to play week in, week out, or just be a part of the squad.

"Chelsea are well-equipped in the midfield area, with Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Jorginho. They are all quality players, and you don't need to overload in that position."