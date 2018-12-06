Chelsea vs Man City: Sky Sports Six-a-Side Elite Player Report

Fantasy Six-a-side Chelsea vs Manchester City

This Saturday's Sky Sports Six-a-Side match up sees Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea welcome the unbeaten Manchester City to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have suffered two defeats in their last three league matches, both away to Tottenham and Wolves, putting them 10 points behind their weekend opponents, in fourth position. Pep Guardiola's side have notched seven consecutive wins and are two points ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table, seeing off Watford at Vicarage Road in their last outing.

All four players possess a point-pulling power and have the capability to tally up a hefty points haul in this blockbuster clash.

Take a look at the contenders below and pick your Sky Sports Six-a-Side team...

Eden Hazard

Hazard has raised eyebrows throughout the nation with his performances this season, having a hand in 13 goals in 14 Premier League games with his seven goals and six assists.

Eden Hazard has created the most chances this season

The Chelsea star man is averaging a goal involvement every 81 minutes, and boasts the most chances created out of the Elite Players and Sky Sports Six-a-Side too, with 41.

The third-highest points scorer in the game has been recruited by 41 per cent of players, who need the Belgian to net for the first time in seven on Saturday.

Marcos Alonso

Despite playing left wing-back, Alonso has still managed to register one goal and three assists, creating 16 chances for team-mates and accumulating 112 Sky Sports Six-a-Side points.

Marcos Alonso's capability to provide points is not to be taken lightly

Being in the defensive position, Alonso has more chance of racking up a reliable source of points, which he has proved he can do through varying fields such as clearances, aerial duels and fouls won, earning 102, 58 and 44 points respectively.

The Spaniard provides the unique option of Elite Player choice, as he is the only player capable of attaining clean sheet Six-a-Side points, of which he has 175 thus far. This pick is a gamble, but could put you ahead of the field if it pays off, especially with only 2.4 selection percentage.

David Silva

David Silva has been in fine form for City this season

The tricky playmaker is already halfway to bettering his total goals tally of last season (nine), finding the net five times in 12 starts for Manchester City.

Silva's average Sky Sports Six-a-Side haul per game is 68.12, which is only bettered by Hazard's 70.68, yet the Spaniard has appeared one less time than the Belgian.

He has made 34 chances for his City team-mates, leaving little wonder as to how he has registered 85 assists during his illustrious Manchester City career.

Leroy Sane

The German has scored six times and has five assists to his name, directly contributing to 11 goals in only eight starts and five sub appearances this season.

Leroy Sane celebrates his opener against Watford

Sane has created eight chances in his last three games and scored City's first against Watford on Tuesday. He has recorded 161 of 561 points from successful passes, proving a constant influx of Six-a-Side points.

Only 22 per cent of Sky Sports Six-a-Side competitors have backed the City winger to impress at Stamford Bridge.