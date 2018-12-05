Man City's Leroy Sane 'closest to Ryan Giggs in years', says Stephen Warnock

Stephen Warnock says Manchester City's in-form winger Leroy Sane is "the closest thing to Ryan Giggs in years".

Sane impressed in Saturday's 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth and scored his sixth goal of the season during Tuesday's 2-1 win over Watford.

Warnock, who made 212 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, Blackburn and Aston Villa, was full of praise for the winger on Football Centre.

Manchester City players celebrate Leroy Sane's opener at Watford

He said: "Leroy Sane is the closest thing to [former Manchester United winger] Ryan Giggs we've seen in years. His ability to glide past players makes it look effortless.

"I love old-fashioned wingers, he reminds me of when Arsenal had wingers like Marc Overmars.

"With Manchester City dominating possession most of the time, they can hold that width and, one against one, they're devastating."

Sane was not the only City player Warnock had praise for, however. He has also been very impressed by goalkeeper Ederson.

Asked about the Brazilian, who has kept eight Premier League clean sheets this season, Warnock added: "When you look at their key players, Ederson is one of those.

"Everything works when he's playing.

"If he's pressed, he's got the no-look pass. And, when the whole opposition press high, he's got a raking pass to find players like Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez, who stay high and wide."

Manchester City have won all but two Premier League games with Ederson in goal

City were without key forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero at Vicarage Road on Tuesday night as they head into a busy fixture schedule.

They still have seven games to play in December but Warnock thinks manager Pep Guardiola will have the answers.

"He's learnt from the English game," said Warnock.

"A lot of questions were asked when he came to the Premier League. But he's adapted very well, rotated his squad, and it's paying dividends.

"The biggest thing is that, if you're winning games, you just want to carry on. City players at this moment in time won't be feeling any fatigue"