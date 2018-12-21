Police interview person over alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling

The Metropolitan Police has interviewed a person under caution following the alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling.

The Manchester City winger was alleged to have had racist abuse directed towards him during the 2-0 loss at Chelsea on December 8.

No arrests have been made yet, but the Metropolitan Police have been reviewing CCTV footage.

Following the match, Sterling took to Instagram to speak out against racism and the way that certain players are portrayed in the media.

Chelsea have suspended four people from attending matches while investigations take place.

The club said in a statement they were "fully supporting" police enquiries and any evidence of racist behaviour will result in "severe sanctions, including bans"