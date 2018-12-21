Raheem Sterling's latest charitable gesture shows maturity, says Pep Guardiola

2:04 Pep Guardiola has endorsed Raheem Sterling's latest charitable gesture and admitted his actions are also helping him on the pitch. Pep Guardiola has endorsed Raheem Sterling's latest charitable gesture and admitted his actions are also helping him on the pitch.

The 24-year-old made contact with a London councillor this week to put into motion the setting up of an academy for underprivileged children.

It is the latest in a series of charitable endeavours for Sterling, who last month made a personal visit to a fan battling leukaemia while also providing ongoing support to the Grenfell Tower movement.

When asked about his recent do-good antics, Guardiola insists Sterling is both showing his maturity and a determination to give back to others.

"The gesture speaks for itself," Guardiola said. "He's more mature, sure, and in a few years he will be more mature still.

"This type of thing is always going to come back on his own private life and family life in a positive way.

Sterling reached out to a London councillor about setting up an academy for children

"When you're Raheem, this kind of gesture is because you want to help the people.

"Life was generous for his so far in terms of the profession he does and everything, so he can contribute and make a better society for other people and that is incredible."

Guardiola also feels Sterling's charity is impacting on his character on the football pitch.

"Yeah of course [it is impacting on him]," he added.

"People say no, the people of sport cannot do anything - cannot speak about politicians or do some gestures - but of course we have to do. If he believes in doing that then that is a good thing. That's nice, I really appreciate it."