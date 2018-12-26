Riyad Mahrez believes his best form is still to come at Manchester City

Riyad Mahrez has failed to hold down a regular starting place since joining Manchester City in the summer

RIyad Mahrez is confident his form will improve during the second half of the Premier League season as he continues to adapt to life at Manchester City.

The Algerian winger joined the champions from Leicester in a £60m transfer last summer and has had to adapt to the demands of Pep Guardiola's system.

Mahrez has also had to adjust to fighting for his place in the starting line-up, with eight of his 17 Premier League appearances coming from the bench.

Mahrez has scored five of City's division-high 50 Premier League goals

"When you arrive the first six months it's always difficult to adapt to everything," said Mahrez.

"I'm very good. I'm still new to the team. I think more months are going to pass and I'm going to be better."

Despite his expectation of improvement, Mahrez has made a significant contribution as City have maintained their free-scoring form.

The 27-year-old has scored five of City's 50 league goals and also found the net in the Champions League as Guardiola's side comfortably advanced to the knockout stages.

City's impressive form has only been outshone by Liverpool, who have gone unbeaten in their opening 18 games to establish a four-point lead at the top.

"It's massive because you have to win now, every time," Mahrez said.

"You don't have any chance to drop points because when you drop points, the opponent wins and now they're in front of us, for example Liverpool."