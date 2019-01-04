Manchester City News

Manchester City's Brahim Diaz close to completing Real Madrid transfer

Last Updated: 04/01/19 5:12pm

Real Madrid are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brahim Diaz from Manchester City, Sky Sports News understands.

The 19-year-old is due in Madrid over the next 24 hours to finalise the transfer after he rejected a contract offer to stay at City.

Diaz joined the Premier League champions in 2015 from Malaga for an initial £200,000, but he has found his first-team opportunities limited under Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola stated last month that City would "do absolutely everything" to keep Diaz, but both parties have since failed to make a breakthrough in contract negotiations.

Diaz's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, so City have made the decision to cash in now.

