Raheem Sterling has been made a scapegoat, says Ledley King

1:14 Raheem Sterling 'has been made a scapegoat over the last year or two', says Ledley King Raheem Sterling 'has been made a scapegoat over the last year or two', says Ledley King

Criticism aimed at Raheem Sterling has "an undertone of racism", according to Ledley King, who says the Manchester City forward has been "made a scapegoat".

Sterling is on course for his most prolific season in front of goal as City chase four trophies, but the Jamaica-born forward has also hit the headlines for non-footballing reasons this campaign.

The England international suffered alleged racist abuse during City's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in December, before accusing sections of the media of fuelling racism through their portrayal of black footballers.

King hinted jealously has played a part in some of the treatment Sterling has received in recent years, insisting some of the criticism faced by the 24-year-old has racial undertones.

"People start to make judgements [when they look at footballers' social media accounts]," the former Tottenham captain told the Football Daily YouTube channel.

Sterling was booed by sections of England's support during Euro 2016

"They start to think that they know people and I think with Raheem they look at a young black kid and they think he is a flash kid.

"He's obviously earning a lot of money and I think some people don't like that. He's able to buy nice things, and I think when he left Liverpool it was probably the start of people feeling towards him that he only cares about the money.

Ledley King won the League Cup with Tottenham in 2008

"But I think if you look at Raheem, and what he has done at Man City since he has been there, he's a player that has improved each season.

"He's someone that probably runs more than anyone on the pitch in the team. He's a quiet, shy kid and I think that he has been made a scapegoat over the last year or two.

"I think that has been for the reasons that I have mentioned. And of course, it does have an undertone of racism."