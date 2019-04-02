Sergio Aguero to miss Manchester City vs Cardiff with injury

0:59 Pep Guardiola believes Gabriel Jesus is more than ready to lead the Manchester City line with Sergio Aguero out injured Pep Guardiola believes Gabriel Jesus is more than ready to lead the Manchester City line with Sergio Aguero out injured

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's match against Cardiff on Wednesday.

Aguero was substituted midway through the second half of the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, although Guardiola described the substitution as a "precaution" in his post-match comments.

The Spaniard has now confirmed Aguero will miss the match against Cardiff, live on Sky Sports Premier League, but could return to face Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

Man City vs Cardiff Live on

"He didn't train the last two days, tomorrow he is not able [to play]," said Guardiola.

"Hopefully next Saturday or Tuesday but we will see the evolution in the next few days."

Guardiola confirmed Gabriel Jesus would start in place of Aguero against Cardiff.

Jesus has scored 17 goals in 37 games this season and Guardiola is confident the Brazilian can cope with the pressure of leading the line in Aguero's absence.

When asked if Jesus is ready for the challenge, Guardiola said: "Of course. It is a challenge but he's had a good season.

"It is not easy to play at this club as a striker, with the position of Sergio. Gabriel fights against a legend, an incredible player.

"The best season we have been together with Sergio is this season.

"At the same time he [Jesus] is a respectful guy and when he plays, he plays well. Tomorrow he is going to help us, score goals and fight and create spaces for the others.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Fulham in the Premier League

"He is going to do a job."

Cardiff are currently five points adrift of safety in the Premier League after their controversial 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

However, Guardiola is taking nothing for granted against Neil Warnock's side.

He said: "It is a final every single game. Cardiff, what I saw in the last game against Chelsea, is alive.

"They have spirit and what they do, they do it well. It is not like the team is already done."