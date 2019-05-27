Lothar Matthaus 'sure' Leroy Sane will join Bayern Munich

Leroy Sane is a target for Bayern Munich

Former Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus is "sure" Leroy Sane will move to the German champions this summer.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed last week that the club is interested in signing the 23-year-old winger who joined Manchester City from Schalke in 2016 for £37m.

City want Sane to sign a new contract and an offer remains on the table, with the Premier League champions having been in discussions with the player since September last year.

Sane celebrates with the Premier League trophy

The 23-year-old played a key role in City's first title success under Pep Guardiola in 2017/18, but was less instrumental last season when he made only 21 Premier League starts.

"A player who, in my eyes, will enchant the Bayern fans next year is Leroy Sane. I am sure he will move to Munich," Matthaus wrote in a column for Sky Germany.

Sane made 21 Premier League starts for City last season

"If Uli Hoeness publicly reveals that a bid has been made for the player, this results in the vast majority of cases in a move to Bayern.

"And it would be a fantastic transfer, as Sane is one of the best wingers out there. Tricky, dangerous for goal, fast, usable on both wings and provided with a great future."

Arjen Robben lifts the Bundesliga trophy

Despite retaining their league title this season, Niko Kovac is looking to rejuvenate his Bayern squad with Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both departing this summer.

Matthaus added: "Guardiola is not really satisfied with him [Sane]... the player wants to play more regularly and with Bayern looking for at least one man for the wing, with the departure of Robben and Ribery... it would be a win-win transfer for all parties.

"Quality always has its price and Sane is more expensive than the previous record transfer of €80m (£68m) for Lucas Hernandez.

"He may not be quite as expensive as Neymar, although put salary, bonus payments and transfer fees together, it would become a new record in Bayern's history... but the player is worth it."