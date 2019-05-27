Noah Ohio turns down new contract at Manchester City

Noah Ohio has represented the Netherlands at youth level

Noah Ohio has turned down the chance of a new contract at Manchester City and could join one of a number of Europe's top clubs, Sky Sports News understands.

German side RB Leipzig have moved into pole position ahead of Bayern Munich, Lyon, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund for the highly-rated striker, who turned 16 in January.

Dutch-born Ohio has been offered a three-year contract by City, but is keen to develop his career - and his chances of first team football - on the continent.

Eligible to represent the Netherlands, England and Nigeria at international level, Ohio was called up to the Netherlands under-15 squad in November 2017. He made his debut the following month against England, scoring two goals.

He then made his England under-16 debut last August against Scotland.

Ohio joined Manchester United in 2015 before moving to rivals City the following year, breaking into their U18 Premier League team this season.

