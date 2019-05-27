Juventus never considered Pep Guardiola, says sporting director Fabio Paratici

Pep Guardiola has led Man City to back-to-back Premier League titles

Juventus did not approach Pep Guardiola to gauge his interest in replacing outgoing head coach Massimiliano Allegri, according to the club’s sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Allegri has left Juventus, following a 2-0 defeat at Sampdoria in his final game in charge on Sunday, after winning Serie A in each of his five seasons at the club.

Juventus were reportedly considering Guardiola as his successor but that was labelled an "unfounded rumour" by City and Paratici insists the Spaniard was never in the running to take over at Allianz Stadium.

"I think we live in a strange world," Paratici told DAZN on Sunday. "We did not have any contact, we never even thought about it, because [Guardiola] is under contract.

"It all seems very strange to me.

"We have clear ideas, we have already said it, we are doing our evaluations, and there are still many competitions in progress.

"Until all the competitions end, it seems to me right, out of respect for everyone to remain in this situation."

Juventus have 'great confidence' in Paulo Dybala, says Fabio Paratici

Paratici also says the club have no plans to sell Paulo Dybala, despite the Argentine's brother, Gustavo, claiming earlier this month the forward wants to leave Juventus this summer.

Dybala, himself, has since made it clear he is committed to Juventus and says his brother was speaking out of turn.

The 25-year-old renewed his contract with Juventus in April 2017, signing a five-year deal tying him to the Allianz Stadium until June 2022, after originally joining the club from Palermo in 2015 for £35m including add-ons.

Paratici said: "He is one of our players, we have great confidence in him, the investment we made four years ago and the renewal of the contract is proof of this.

"Dybala is a Juventus player, a very important player for us."

