Manchester City sign England youth international Morgan Rogers from West Brom

Morgan Rogers has completed his move to Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of 17-year-old forward Morgan Rogers from West Brom.

City have been working on clinching a deal to sign the highly-rated England U17 international for several weeks.

Delighted to announce I’ve joined @mancity which is big moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to get started💙Would also like to say Thankyou to everyone @wba both the players and staff for these 9 years and helping me become who I am❤️ pic.twitter.com/6vi2kbREmP — Morgan Rogers (@morgz_10) August 1, 2019

The Halesowen-born youngster initially joined West Brom at the age of eight and has already played senior football, featuring as a substitute against Brighton in the FA Cup in February.

Forward Louie Barry, 16, left West Brom to join Barcelona but the Baggies did manage to hold onto another of their young prized assets in 19-year-old midfielder Rekeem Harper, who penned a new three-year deal last month.

