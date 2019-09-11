Vincent Kompany sculpture commissioned by Manchester City for the Etihad

1:00 Manchester City have named a road in their training complex after Vincent Kompany Manchester City have named a road in their training complex after Vincent Kompany

Manchester City have commissioned a sculpture of former captain Vincent Kompany to be installed outside the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions have also renamed a road in their training complex after the Belgian defender.

Live Vincent Kompany Testimonial Live on

The road connecting the club's academy pitches and the first-team centre has been renamed 'Vincent Kompany Crescent', and features a mosaic inspired by his match-winning goal against Manchester United in 2012.

Manchester City announced the plans to honour Kompany on the same day as his testimonial at the Etihad, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"It's an incredible honour to be recognised by this special club in this way," said Kompany, who made 360 appearances for City.

Kompany and City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak pose next to the mosaic and sign on 'Vincent Kompany Crescent'

"The journey that we went on together throughout my 11 years in Manchester changed my life and I am delighted to have played my small part in altering the course of this club's history during that time."

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak added: "Vincent is a special figure in the history of Manchester City Football Club.

"He is not only an inspirational and resolute leader on the pitch, but an impeccable and articulate ambassador off it.

"His contribution will be remembered for generations to come, by supporters of our club and the wider football community who rightly recognise Vincent as one of the iconic Premier League figures of his generation."

Watch Vincent Kompany's testimonial live on Sky Sports Premier League on Wednesday night.