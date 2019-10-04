Kevin De Bruyne not fit for Manchester City vs Wolves

0:37 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Sunday's match against Wolves with a groin injury, but will likely be back after the international break. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne will miss Sunday's match against Wolves with a groin injury, but will likely be back after the international break.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne has not recovered in time to be fit for Manchester City's match with Wolves on Sunday.

The Belgian midfielder picked up a groin injury in the win over Everton last weekend and missed their Champions League win over Dinamo Zagreb.

John Stones is also still sidelined but Guardiola is hopeful both he and De Bruyne will be back for the trip to Crystal Palace, live on Sky Sports, after the international break.

De Bruyne was injured in City's win at Everton

After missing much of last year's campaign with injury, De Bruyne has featured in all seven of City's Premier League matches this season, coming off the bench in their 3-2 defeat at Norwich in September.

Asked if City need to be more cautious with Belgian given his previous spells on the sidelines, Guardiola said: "No, but sometimes he is not playing or is a substitute, like at Norwich. When he feels good, he is good.

"After the international break he will be ready. It is not a big problem."

With Stones and centre-back partner Aymeric Laporte missing, Fernandinho could start at the back alongside Nicolas Otamendi for the third time in eight days.

Fernandinho has become a makeshift centre-back for Guardiola

The 34-year-old's fitness has previously been a worry for City, but Guardiola is confident the Brazilian can continue in his role.

"He didn't have many minutes in his legs before these three games," Guardiola said. "In previous seasons, except for the last part of last season, he has played every three days for 11 months so I think he can do it."

De Bruyne's absence could tempt Guardiola into moving Fernandinho back into central midfield, with Eric Garcia "ready" to step into the back four if needed.

On Garcia, Guardiola added: "He is here with us. Every player that is with us, it is because they are ready."