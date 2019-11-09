Manchester City not underdogs to Liverpool, insists Pep Guardiola

0:56 Pep Guardiola says he is not comfortable with being called an 'underdog' Pep Guardiola says he is not comfortable with being called an 'underdog'

Premier League champions Manchester City are no underdogs to table-topping Liverpool, insists Pep Guardiola ahead of Sunday's showdown.

Liverpool hold a six-point lead over City after 11 games going into the match at Anfield, live on Sky Sports Premier League, with a chance to move nine points clear of their title rivals heading into the international break.

City have won just one match at Liverpool since Boxing Day 1981 - back in 2003 - but Guardiola says he has never been an underdog in his managerial career and goes into Sunday's clash believing his side can claim victory.

"The people outside the club, the people in the media they try to call us underdogs or not underdogs," Guardiola said.

"I have never felt like this. Never.

"Of course, they are six points ahead and have played fantastic all season, but I'm not going to take a bus to Anfield thinking I am going to lose the game.

"I never have thought that in my career. Always I think of something special to do and we will have our chance to win.

"We know to win this game we must be at our top level. We need an incredible attention to detail. You must believe you can win the game, but we will see what will happens."

When quizzed about City's poor record at Anfield, and if his players had a mental block when playing Liverpool away from home, Guardiola said he doesn't read too far into statistics.​​​​​​

"I will try to tell [my players] what they have to do to try to win the game, both in the mental approach and the tactical decisions," he added.

"When you see the statistics… I don't believe much in these kind of things. However, it does show how difficult it is going to Anfield.

"I cannot explain it. It's hard to go to the big stadiums away and win. They're a good team, what can I say, everybody knows it."

Guardiola was also asked if he felt City and Liverpool had the most exciting rivalry in Europe right now.

"No, I don't know," he replied. "I think in Spain, Barcelona vs Real Madrid is always incredible.

"I think you have two teams that both had incredible seasons [last year]. Both teams have had incredible consistency for the last 12 months."

Paul Merson says Liverpool can put a hand on the title if they beat City on Sunday...

"Liverpool and Manchester City were both on the floor against Aston Villa and Southampton but yet again they found the answer. Both clubs are relentless in their pursuit of the title but I don't see a way back for City if Liverpool win on Super Sunday.

"Liverpool will move nine points clear with a win at Anfield and, as we saw at Villa Park, they simply don't know how to lose, so I just don't where they would lose three matches to let City back in.

"It's a massive football match. It's one where Liverpool would be happy with a draw, that would leave them six points clear having played against City. When you look at the way Liverpool are playing at the moment, scoring freely, I'd find it hard to look past them for the title if they won."

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher look ahead to the massive Super Sunday clash

