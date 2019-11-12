VIncent Kompany says Manchester City don't need a new centre-back

0:59 Vincent Kompany says Manchester City have always defended best by attacking Vincent Kompany says Manchester City have always defended best by attacking

Vincent Kompany insists Manchester City do not need to sign a defender in January.

Kompany, the former City captain and centre-back, left for Anderlecht in the summer without replacement and the champions have since lost another key defender, Aymeric Laporte, with a long-term injury.

It has left them with only two recognised senior centre-backs, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi, in the squad.

Aymeric Laporte could be out until March with a knee problem

Kompany, though, feels it is not a cause for concern - despite City sitting nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool after Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

"I don't think they need to sign another defender," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"We always struggle at Anfield. I said that on Super Sunday, you're fighting 25 years of not winning at Anfield and that's difficult, it's two games in one game - you're playing a great team and you're fighting history.

"Flip it around and the same will happen for Liverpool - they will fight the history of not winning the league for 30 years.

Man City vs Chelsea Live on

"That should be to City's advantage I still think. As to the defence, the best way for City to defend in the past has been to attack. They have no reason to change that.

"As soon as they start reconnecting with the best performances, I'm convinced that we can see a sustainable amount of wins."

Kompany says he is "confused" over why Fabinho's opening goal for Liverpool against Manchester City was allowed to stand on Sunday.

0:56 Watch the handball incident here... Watch the handball incident here...

The Brazilian struck just seconds after Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball inside his own box and VAR backed the on-field decision by Michael Oliver to allow the goal and deny City a penalty.

Former City captain Kompany watched the match as part of Sky Sports' punditry team, and admits he still feels confused about the decision which he felt was "so important to get right".

Kompany, a four-time Premier League champion with City - including last season's triumph - argues that VAR "is meant to make football simpler and fairer" despite former referee Dermot Gallagher insisting that the right call was made.

4:11 Jose Mourinho says Manchester City 'can't cry' about the handball incident Jose Mourinho says Manchester City 'can't cry' about the handball incident

"The incident happens and I'm confused," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"That's the problem. I'm confused. I'm thinking 'Okay, I'm not the expert in everything'. Then I look to my right at Jose Mourinho, Roy Keane and Graham Souness. We're all confused.

"Surely that says something about the process? The fact that this could still be for debate when there's a VAR system that is meant to make football simpler and fairer.

"[The] goal happens 20 seconds later. My feeling remains that although Liverpool were great, and both teams tried to play the way they are known to play, I felt this first decision was so important to get right."

Despite City's defeat and his admiration for Jurgen Klopp's team, Kompany remains confident his former side can turn things around this season: "I'm a fan of a lot of the things Jurgen Klopp represents, the way his team plays," he said.

"I think there's a fantastic chemistry between the type of football Klopp is able to produce with his team, and what Liverpool tries to represent.

"There's a lot of positives to be said about this team, but I still believe Manchester City are in a position where they have recent history going for them.

"You know, [City] coming back from losing positions is something that has happened quite a few times, coming back from losing positions to Liverpool as well.

"If I was in the dressing room at this point I would be reminding players of that and trying to reconnect with what the best City team is."