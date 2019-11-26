Fernandinho happy to 'help' Pep Guardiola by playing at centre-back for Manchester City

Manchester City's Fernandinho insists he has no problem playing at centre-back for Pep Guardiola.

The Brazil midfielder has been thrust into the role due to a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte and questions over Nicolas Otamendi's form this season.

Fernandinho, 34, believes the experience of playing different positions since he was a youngster has allowed him to adapt and help the team.

Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Fernandinho during the Premier League match vs Wolves

"Pep asked me if I would help him and I agreed to it," he told ManCity.com. "I said it wouldn't be a problem because I've always been able to play in multiple positions throughout my career.

"After Pep Guardiola's arrival, my position varied more often; I played as a right-back, right-midfielder and a midfielder on the left too. As a holding midfielder, a left-back and a centre-back on both sides.

"So the only positions I haven't played in under Pep are the three attacking ones and as a 'keeper."

"In Brazil it's very common for players to play on the street in barefoot," he says. "They get plastic balls or whatever they can find and use their imagination to create a game of football.

"Sometimes I'd start in goal because I was the youngest, then I played in the backline. Sometimes I would play in midfield and attack and we would rotate so we could play in every position whilst having fun at the same time.

"That helped me a lot when I started to train to become a professional footballer."

Fernandinho faces his old club Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week and added: "It's pretty cool to take on a former club. Every time we take on Shakhtar they are difficult games, I am sure the next one will be no different."