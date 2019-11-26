Manchester City News

Fernandinho happy to 'help' Pep Guardiola by playing at centre-back for Manchester City

Last Updated: 26/11/19 12:34pm

Manchester City's Fernandinho insists he has no problem playing at centre-back for Pep Guardiola.

The Brazil midfielder has been thrust into the role due to a long-term injury to Aymeric Laporte and questions over Nicolas Otamendi's form this season.

Fernandinho, 34, believes the experience of playing different positions since he was a youngster has allowed him to adapt and help the team.

Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Fernandinho during the Premier League match vs Wolves
Pep Guardiola gives instructions to Fernandinho during the Premier League match vs Wolves

"Pep asked me if I would help him and I agreed to it," he told ManCity.com. "I said it wouldn't be a problem because I've always been able to play in multiple positions throughout my career.

"After Pep Guardiola's arrival, my position varied more often; I played as a right-back, right-midfielder and a midfielder on the left too. As a holding midfielder, a left-back and a centre-back on both sides.

"So the only positions I haven't played in under Pep are the three attacking ones and as a 'keeper."

"In Brazil it's very common for players to play on the street in barefoot," he says. "They get plastic balls or whatever they can find and use their imagination to create a game of football.

"Sometimes I'd start in goal because I was the youngest, then I played in the backline. Sometimes I would play in midfield and attack and we would rotate so we could play in every position whilst having fun at the same time.

"That helped me a lot when I started to train to become a professional footballer."

Fernandinho faces his old club Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League this week and added: "It's pretty cool to take on a former club. Every time we take on Shakhtar they are difficult games, I am sure the next one will be no different."

