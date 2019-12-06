Manchester City News

Mikel Arteta: Pep Guardiola says no approaches for Manchester City coach

Last Updated: 06/12/19 2:21pm

Pep Guardiola says there have been no approaches for his assistant Mikel Arteta
Pep Guardiola says no approaches have been made by other clubs for his assistant Mikel Arteta.

The Spaniard is one of the favourites with bookmakers to replace Unai Emery as Arsenal head coach, and has also been linked with the vacant Everton job.

But speaking ahead of City's derby game against rivals Manchester United on Saturday - live on Sky Sports from 5pm - Guardiola confirmed Arteta has not received offers from any other teams.

The manager also said he has not spoken to his assistant about his future and, when asked if he wanted Arteta to remain at the Etihad, Guardiola said: "Yes".

Arteta - who spent 11 years in the Premier League as a player with Arsenal and Everton - has been working under Guardiola since he arrived at City in 2016.

More to follow...

