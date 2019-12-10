John Stones ruled out of Manchester City's game against Dinamo Zagreb

Stones left the field injured during City's derby loss to United

John Stones has been ruled out of Manchester City's Champions League clash with Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

The England defender did not train with the squad on Tuesday morning and was not included in the squad to travel to Croatia later in the day.

Stones, 25, limped out of City's derby loss to Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday. It is not yet known how long he will be out.

His absence means City will have to change both centre-backs for the clash at the Maksimir Stadium as Brazilian Fernandinho is suspended.

2:54 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Manchester City in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Manchester City in the Premier League.

Youngsters Eric Garcia and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have joined Nicolas Otamendi, now City's only fit senior central defender, in the squad.

City have been hampered by central defensive problems since former captain Vincent Kompany left the club at the end of last season.

Aymeric Laporte has been out since August with a knee injury and may not return until February, while Stones has already missed a month of action earlier in the campaign.