Gabriel Jesus admits to struggling with Manchester City expectation

Gabriel Jesus has scored five goals in his past three games

Gabriel Jesus admits he has struggled to deal with the weight of expectation at Manchester City.

The Brazil striker has been overshadowed by Sergio Aguero during his time at the Etihad Stadium, but hit a hat-trick in a 4-1 Champions League win against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Jesus has now scored five eight goals in his last three matches in the absence of the injured Aguero, after he ended an eight-game scoring drought with two goals against Burnley in the Premier League last week.

Jesus scored his second Champions League hat-trick in Manchester City's 4-1 win in Zagreb

"Honestly, last month I was no good and I wasn't happy," Jesus said.

"I played nine or 10 games and I didn't score and I missed chances. When this happens of course I cannot be happy.

"Sometimes football is like that. You have to keep working hard and try to score, try to help the team and work and that's what I have done.

Jesus ended a long wait for a goal with two strikes at Turf Moor last week

"I think it happens with other players but I cannot talk about other players. I can only talk about me.

"I take it [personally] of course. I think, 'oh my God, I have to score, I have to score, I have to score'.

"When I have the chance sometimes I miss because I think too much and put too much pressure on myself. I try, I'm getting better. I'm working to score and don't think about the pressure."

Jesus, who took his career goal tally for first club Palmeiras, City and Brazil to 101 in midweek, could again lead the line against Arsenal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

City are 14 points behind league leaders Liverpool after defeat in the Manchester derby last weekend, but Jesus is determined to maintain his own good form as he looks to emulate club record goalscorer Aguero.

"I try all the time to do my best. Sometimes I cannot do it and that's the way [it is] but it's important for me to score goals and keep scoring goals because I have to," he said.

"I'm at a big club and play with big players. I'm in a single competition with Sergio, a friendly competition.

"I hope that when he plays he scores. I always want him to help the team and his team-mates.

Jesus says he is in a 'friendly competition' with Sergio Aguero

"But when I play he does the same, which is amazing. I have to learn from him because he's scored a lot for the club and throughout his career.

"I'm happy with 101 goals in my career. It was very good. I'm a blessed guy."