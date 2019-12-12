Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri

0:23 Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League this season Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League this season

Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League because they will prioritise success in Europe this season, says Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri.

City beat Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 on Wednesday night and finished top of Group C, securing a place in the last 16 of the competition.

But they are third in the Premier League - 14 points behind leaders Liverpool - leading Sarri to believe they could go all the way in Europe.

He said: "I spontaneously think of Manchester City as my favourite.

"The impression I have got of this team has convinced me and they will probably focus more on the Champions League than on the Premier League this season."

Juventus are also into the last 16 of the Champions League, ending the group stage with a 2-0 win away to Bayer Leverkusen.

They cannot play City in the next round as the Italians also finished top of their group; but they can face Tottenham, now under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

A member of Sarri's coaching staff clashed with the then-Manchester United manager during the Italian's time at Chelsea last season, but he says he will be happy to see his rival again if Juventus and Tottenham are drawn together in the next round.

Sarri says he has a good relationship with Mourinho and would look forward to playing Tottenham if they are drawn together

"I've been lucky enough to meet him personally," said Sarri. "I have the highest respect for him of course. He is on an incredible level.

"I can only say that he may appear a bit different from what he actually is. When you get to know him personally, he is a completely different person.

"I am really happy to have met him, and I would be happy to see him again in this competition.