Relive David James' surprise cameo as a striker 15 years on

It has been 15 years since goalkeeper David James was used as a surprise striker by Stuart Pearce on the final day of the 2004/05 season.

On 15 May 2005, Manchester City needed to beat Middlesbrough to leapfrog their visitors into the UEFA Cup places, but in the 86th minute, they were drawing at 1-1.

Manager Pearce then introduced the most bizarre of tactics, switching James into makeshift striker, hoping the goalkeeper's commanding physique and ability in the air would help create or score a goal. His back-up, Nicky Weaver, came on in his place with midfielder Claudio Reyna substituted.

Speaking to the Premier League's official website on the anniversary last year, James said: "I was told at half-time that it might happen. I wasn't told the day before, which would have been better. Then I would have practised my touch a little bit more.

David James was used as a makeshift forward with Nicky Weaver replacing him in goal

"I won every header. I missed every volley. I think I fouled every Middlesbrough player bar Mark Schwarzer."

Indeed, the former England international had seven touches, made four passes and committed two fouls, but had no shots or assists as the game ended in a draw, with Schwarzer saving an injury-time penalty from Robbie Fowler.

The results saw Middlesbrough finish a place and three points ahead of Man City to secure a spot in the first round of the UEFA Cup for the following season.

While James may not have found himself on the scoresheet that day, there have been five goalkeepers who have scored in the Premier League, but how much do you remember about their rare goals?

