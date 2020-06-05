Man City fixtures: Kick-off times and dates

2:49 Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back! Here's a reminder of some of the magic, drama and controversies from the Premier League season so far... and there's not long to wait until it's back!

Man City's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, beginning with a clash with Arsenal on June 17 live on Sky Sports.

Pep Guardiola's team will also be in FA Cup action on the week of June 27-28 with a quarter-final tie away to Newcastle United.

Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Wednesday June 17

Man City vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 8pm; Venue: Etihad Stadium; Live on Sky Sports

Monday June 22

Man City vs Burnley

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: Etihad Stadium; Live on Sky Sports

Thursday July 2

Man City vs Liverpool

Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: Etihad Stadium; Live on Sky Sports

Southampton vs Man City

Man City vs Newcastle

Brighton vs Man City

Man City vs Bournemouth

Watford vs Man City

Man City vs Norwich City

Chelsea vs Man City