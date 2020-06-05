Man City fixtures: Kick-off times and dates
Premier League restart: Three Man City games confirmed, all live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 05/06/20 1:36pm
Man City's Premier League fixtures for the season restart have been confirmed, beginning with a clash with Arsenal on June 17 live on Sky Sports.
Pep Guardiola's team will also be in FA Cup action on the week of June 27-28 with a quarter-final tie away to Newcastle United.
Sky Sports will show 64 live Premier League games when the season resumes. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches will be available on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.
- Sky to show 64 live PL games with an additional 25 free to air
Free-to-watch highlights of every remaining Premier League game this season will be available from shortly after the full-time whistle on the Sky Sports website, Sky Sports App and Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.
MAN CITY'S CONFIRMED PREMIER LEAGUE RESTART DATES
Wednesday June 17
Man City vs Arsenal
Kick-Off: 8pm; Venue: Etihad Stadium; Live on Sky Sports
Monday June 22
Man City vs Burnley
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: Etihad Stadium; Live on Sky Sports
Thursday July 2
Man City vs Liverpool
Kick-Off: 8.15pm; Venue: Etihad Stadium; Live on Sky Sports
Man City fixtures: Dates and times to be confirmed
Southampton vs Man City
Man City vs Newcastle
Brighton vs Man City
Man City vs Bournemouth
Watford vs Man City
Man City vs Norwich City
Chelsea vs Man City